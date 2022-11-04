Submit Release
Arbor Realty Trust Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results and Increases Dividend for Tenth Consecutive Quarter to $0.40 per Share

  • Diversified, annuity-based operating platform with a multifamily focus that generates strong distributable earnings and dividends in all cycles

    • GAAP net income of $0.36 per diluted common share
    • Distributable earnings of $0.56 per diluted common share1, well in excess of our current dividend, representing a 71% payout ratio
    • Raised cash dividend on common stock to $0.40 per share, our 10th consecutive quarterly increase, representing a 33% increase over that time span
    • Strong liquidity position with ~$500 million in cash and liquidity and ~$375 million of restricted cash in replenishable CLO vehicles with a weighted average cost of 1.64% over benchmark rates2
    • Structured loan originations of $774.7 million and a portfolio of ~$15.00 billion
    • Agency loan originations of $1.11 billion and a servicing portfolio of ~$27.00 billion
    • Issued $287.5 million of 7.50% convertible senior notes primarily to repay existing debt

UNIONDALE, N.Y., Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ABR), today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022. Arbor reported net income for the quarter of $62.7 million, or $0.36 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $72.8 million, or $0.51 per diluted common share for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. Distributable earnings for the quarter was $105.1 million, or $0.56 per diluted common share, compared to $75.7 million, or $0.47 per diluted common share for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.1

Agency Business

Loan Origination Platform

    Agency Loan Volume (in thousands)
    Quarter Ended
    September 30,
2022		   June 30,
2022
Fannie Mae $ 629,610   $ 665,449
Freddie Mac   350,980     407,691
Private Label   35,671     83,346
FHA     78,382     78,364
SFR-Fixed Rate   16,678     34,334
Total Originations $ 1,111,321   $ 1,269,184
         
Total Loan Sales $ 1,082,136   $ 1,030,703
         
Total Loan Commitments $ 1,464,235   $ 1,184,282
         

 

For the quarter ended September 30, 2022, the Agency Business generated revenues of $43.1 million, compared to $68.8 million for the second quarter of 2022. Gain on sales, including fee-based services, net on the GSE/Agency business (excluding private label and SFR) was $13.4 million for the quarter, reflecting a margin of 1.30%, compared to $16.2 million and 1.59% for the second quarter of 2022. Income from mortgage servicing rights was $17.6 million for the quarter (excluding $1.8 million related to the sale of $296.9 million of bridge loans), reflecting a rate of 1.51% as a percentage of loan commitments, compared to $17.6 million and 1.48% for the second quarter of 2022.  

At September 30, 2022, loans held-for-sale was $543.9 million, with financing associated with these loans totaling $511.5 million.

Fee-Based Servicing Portfolio

The Company’s fee-based servicing portfolio totaled $27.07 billion at September 30, 2022 and excludes $127.1 million of private label loans originated that were not yet sold or securitized. Servicing revenue, net was $22.7 million for the quarter and consisted of servicing revenue of $37.5 million, net of amortization of mortgage servicing rights totaling $14.8 million.

    Fee-Based Servicing Portfolio ($ in thousands)
    As of September 30, 2022   As of June 30, 2022
    UPB Wtd. Avg.
Fee		 Wtd. Avg. Life
(years)		   UPB Wtd. Avg.
Fee		 Wtd. Avg. Life
(years)
Fannie Mae   $ 18,331,457 0.521 % 8.3   $ 18,600,196 0.526 % 8.2
Freddie Mac     4,979,612 0.260 % 9.5     4,805,068 0.264 % 9.5
Private Label     2,075,791 0.200 % 8.2     2,061,813 0.200 % 8.4
FHA     1,136,684 0.149 % 19.8     1,076,237 0.151 % 19.5
Bridge     299,696 0.125 % 2.3     - -   -
SFR-Fixed Rate     241,887 0.200 % 6.2     226,568 0.200 % 6.3
Total   $ 27,065,127 0.424 % 8.9   $ 26,769,882 0.436 % 8.9
                 

Loans sold under the Fannie Mae program contain an obligation to partially guarantee the performance of the loan (“loss-sharing obligations”) and includes $34.2 million for the fair value of the guarantee obligation undertaken at September 30, 2022. The Company recorded a $0.6 million net provision for loss sharing associated with CECL for the third quarter of 2022. At September 30, 2022, the Company’s total CECL allowance for loss-sharing obligations was $19.3 million, representing 0.11% of the Fannie Mae servicing portfolio.

Structured Business

Portfolio and Investment Activity

    Structured Portfolio Activity ($ in thousands)
    Quarter Ended
    September 30, 2022   June 30, 2022
    UPB %   UPB %
Bridge:            
Multifamily   $ 592,844 77%     $ 1,892,618 92%  
SFR     163,851 21%       154,981 8%  
      756,695 98%       2,047,599 100%  
Mezzanine/Preferred Equity     17,970 2%       - -%  
Total Originations   $ 774,665 100%     $ 2,047,599 100%  
             
Number of Loans Originated     52       91  
             
SFR Commitments   $ 457,564     $ 185,201  
             
Runoff   $ 911,790     $ 1,122,407  
             
             
    Structured Portfolio ($ in thousands)
    As of September
30, 2022		   As of June
30, 2022
    UPB %   UPB %
Bridge:            
Multifamily   $ 13,455,073 90%     $ 13,663,343 91%  
SFR     825,771 6%       653,814 5%  
Other     337,682 2%       351,261 2%  
      14,618,526 98%       14,668,418 98%  
             
Mezzanine/Preferred Equity     335,003 2%       329,273 2%  
SFR Permanent     36,114 < 1%       36,120 < 1%  
Total Portfolio   $ 14,989,643 100%     $ 15,033,811 100%  
             

At September 30, 2022, the loan and investment portfolio’s unpaid principal balance, excluding loan loss reserves, was $14.99 billion, with a weighted average current interest pay rate of 6.90%, compared to $15.03 billion and 5.49% at June 30, 2022. Including certain fees earned and costs associated with the loan and investment portfolio, the weighted average current interest pay rate was 7.19% at September 30, 2022, compared to 5.82% at June 30, 2022.

The average balance of the Company’s loan and investment portfolio during the third quarter of 2022, excluding loan loss reserves, was $15.01 billion with a weighted average yield of 6.57%, compared to $14.63 billion and 5.26% for the second quarter of 2022. The increase in average yield was primarily due to increases in the benchmark index rates in the third quarter of 2022.

During the third quarter of 2022, the Company recorded a $1.0 million provision for loan losses associated with CECL. At September 30, 2022, the Company’s total allowance for loan losses was $122.3 million. The Company had four non-performing loans with a carrying value of $24.2 million, before related loan loss reserves of $5.1 million, compared to four loans with a carrying value of $25.2 million, before related loan loss reserves of $5.1 million at June 30, 2022.

Financing Activity

The balance of debt that finances the Company’s loan and investment portfolio at September 30, 2022 was $13.94 billion with a weighted average interest rate including fees of 5.33% as compared to $13.83 billion and a rate of 4.00% at June 30, 2022. The average balance of debt that finances the Company’s loan and investment portfolio for the third quarter of 2022 was $13.90 billion, as compared to $13.37 billion for the second quarter of 2022. The average cost of borrowings for the third quarter of 2022 was 4.49%, compared to 3.10% for the second quarter of 2022. The increase in average cost was due to increases in the benchmark index rates in the second and third quarters of 2022.

Capital Markets

The Company issued $287.5 million of 7.50% convertible senior notes due 2025 in a private placement, including the exercised initial purchaser’s over-allotment option of $37.5 million. The Company received proceeds totaling $279.3 million, net of discount and fees from this offering. The Company used the net proceeds to repay its $264.0 million of 4.75% convertible senior notes that matured in November 2022.

Dividend

The Company announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 per share of common stock for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. The dividend is payable on November 30, 2022 to common stockholders of record on November 18, 2022. The ex-dividend date is November 17, 2022.

Earnings Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call today at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast and replay of the conference call will be available at www.arbor.com in the investor relations section of the Company’s website, or you can access the call telephonically at least ten minutes prior to the conference call. The dial-in numbers are (800) 274-8461 for domestic callers and (203) 518-9783 for international callers. Please use participant passcode ABRQ322 when prompted by the operator.

A telephonic replay of the call will be available until November 11, 2022. The replay dial-in numbers are (800) 839-4568 for domestic callers and (402) 220-2681 for international callers.

About Arbor Realty Trust, Inc.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ABR) is a nationwide real estate investment trust and direct lender, providing loan origination and servicing for multifamily, single-family rental (SFR) portfolios, and other diverse commercial real estate assets. Headquartered in New York, Arbor manages a multibillion-dollar servicing portfolio, specializing in government-sponsored enterprise products. Arbor is a leading Fannie Mae DUS® lender and Freddie Mac Optigo® Seller/Servicer, and an approved FHA Multifamily Accelerated Processing (MAP) lender. Arbor’s product platform also includes bridge, CMBS, mezzanine and preferred equity loans. Rated by Standard and Poor’s and Fitch Ratings, Arbor is committed to building on its reputation for service, quality, and customized solutions with an unparalleled dedication to providing our clients excellence over the entire life of a loan.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain items in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Arbor can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Arbor’s expectations include, but are not limited to, changes in economic conditions generally, and the real estate markets specifically, in particular, due to the uncertainties created by the COVID-19 pandemic, continued ability to source new investments, changes in interest rates and/or credit spreads, and other risks detailed in Arbor’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and its other reports filed with the SEC. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Arbor expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Arbor’s expectations with regard thereto or change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Notes

  1. During the quarterly earnings conference call, the Company may discuss non-GAAP financial measures as defined by SEC Regulation G. In addition, the Company has used non-GAAP financial measures in this press release. A supplemental schedule of non-GAAP financial measures and the comparable GAAP financial measure can be found on the last page of this release.
  2. Amounts reflect approximate balances as of October 31, 2022.
Contact: Arbor Realty Trust, Inc.
  Paul Elenio, Chief Financial Officer
  516-506-4422
  pelenio@arbor.com


ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
                   
Consolidated Statements of Income - (Unaudited)
($ in thousands—except share and per share data)
                   
      Quarter Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,
        2022       2021       2022       2021  
                                   
                   
Interest income   $ 259,778     $ 125,480     $ 627,804     $ 321,772  
Interest expense     160,452       55,560       350,079       144,122  
Net interest income     99,326       69,920       277,725       177,650  
                   
Other revenue:                
Gain on sales, including fee-based services, net     14,360       16,334       32,526       86,102  
Mortgage servicing rights     19,408       32,453       52,287       95,688  
Servicing revenue, net     22,744       20,088       64,513       50,939  
Property operating income     445       -       1,031       -  
(Loss) gain on derivative instruments, net     (15,909 )     (1,492 )     10,083       (7,320 )
Other income, net     (6,014 )     2,195       (16,061 )     4,140  
Total other revenue     35,034       69,578       144,379       229,549  
                   
Other expenses:                
Employee compensation and benefits     38,811       41,973       119,736       128,647  
Selling and administrative     13,225       11,757       40,960       33,707  
Property operating expenses     366       149       1,443       421  
Depreciation and amortization     2,078       1,807       6,092       5,349  
Provision for loss sharing (net of recoveries)     412       (3,272 )     (2,199 )     (1,070 )
Provision for credit losses (net of recoveries)     2,274       (3,799 )     9,700       (12,689 )
Total other expenses     57,166       48,615       175,732       154,365  
                   
Income before extinguishment of debt, sale of real estate, income from equity affiliates, and income taxes        77,194       90,883       246,372       252,834  
Loss on extinguishment of debt     (3,262 )     -       (4,612 )     (1,370 )
Gain on sale of real estate     -       -       -       1,228  
Income from equity affiliates     4,748       5,086       18,507       32,095  
Benefit from (provision for) income taxes     374       (9,905 )     (13,166 )     (33,356 )
                   
Net income     79,054       86,064       247,101       251,431  
                   
Preferred stock dividends     10,342       4,913       30,612       13,216  
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest     6,002       8,347       19,811       26,806  
Net income attributable to common stockholders   $ 62,710     $ 72,804     $ 196,678     $ 211,409  
                   
Basic earnings per common share   $ 0.37     $ 0.51     $ 1.21     $ 1.57  
Diluted earnings per common share   $ 0.36     $ 0.51     $ 1.18     $ 1.56  
                   
Weighted average shares outstanding:                
Basic     170,227,553       142,624,300       162,292,235       134,437,663  
Diluted     205,865,016       160,270,905       195,529,340       152,691,461  
                   
Dividends declared per common share   $ 0.39     $ 0.35     $ 1.14     $ 1.02  
                   


ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES  
                 
Consolidated Balance Sheets  
($ in thousands—except share and per share data)  
                 
                 
          September 30,   December 31,  
            2022     2021  
          (Unaudited)      
Assets:          
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 389,651   $ 404,580  
Restricted cash     922,531     486,690  
Loans and investments, net (allowance for credit losses of $122,296 and $113,241)
     14,791,426     11,981,048  
Loans held-for-sale, net     543,876     1,093,609  
Capitalized mortgage servicing rights, net     403,886     422,734  
Securities held-to-maturity, net (allowance for credit losses of $2,090 and $1,753)   157,818     140,484  
Investments in equity affiliates     84,047     89,676  
Due from related party     24,740     84,318  
Goodwill and other intangible assets     97,242     100,760  
Other assets     346,912     269,946  
Total assets   $ 17,762,129   $ 15,073,845  
                 
Liabilities and Equity:          
Credit and repurchase facilities   $ 4,633,132   $ 4,481,579  
Collateralized loan obligations     7,971,996     5,892,810  
Senior unsecured notes     1,283,527     1,280,545  
Convertible senior unsecured notes, net     346,040     259,385  
Junior subordinated notes to subsidiary trust issuing preferred securities     142,933     142,382  
Due to related party     5,564     26,570  
Due to borrowers     67,472     96,641  
Allowance for loss-sharing obligations     53,511     56,064  
Other liabilities     303,948     287,885  
Total liabilities     14,808,123     12,523,861  
                 
Equity:          
  Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. stockholders' equity:          
    Preferred stock, cumulative, redeemable, $0.01 par value: 100,000,000 shares      
    authorized, shares issued and outstanding by period:     633,684     556,163  
      Special voting preferred shares - 16,293,589 and 16,325,095 shares          
      6.375% Series D - 9,200,000 shares          
      6.25% Series E - 5,750,000 shares          
      6.25% Series F - 11,342,000 and 8,050,000 shares          
    Common stock, $0.01 par value: 500,000,000 shares authorized - 171,523,808      
      and 151,362,181 shares issued and outstanding     1,715     1,514  
    Additional paid-in capital     2,105,909     1,797,913  
    Retained earnings     79,531     62,532  
Total Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. stockholders’ equity     2,820,839     2,418,122  
                 
Noncontrolling interest     133,167     131,862  
Total equity     2,954,006     2,549,984  
                 
Total liabilities and equity   $ 17,762,129   $ 15,073,845  
                 


ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES  
                 
Statement of Income Segment Information - (Unaudited)  
(in thousands)  
                     
                     
      Quarter Ended September 30, 2022  
                     
      Structured
Business		   Agency
Business		   Other /
Eliminations (1) 		 
Consolidated		  
                     
Interest income   $ 249,539     $ 10,239     $ -     $ 259,778    
Interest expense     157,325       3,127       -       160,452    
  Net interest income     92,214       7,112       -       99,326    
                     
Other revenue:                  
Gain on sales, including fee-based services, net     -       14,360       -       14,360    
Mortgage servicing rights     -       19,408       -       19,408    
Servicing revenue     -       37,526       -       37,526    
Amortization of MSRs     -       (14,782 )     -       (14,782 )  
Property operating income     445       -       -       445    
Loss on derivative instruments, net     -       (15,909 )     -       (15,909 )  
Other income, net     1,763       (7,777 )     -       (6,014 )  
  Total other revenue     2,208       32,826       -       35,034    
                     
Other expenses:                  
Employee compensation and benefits     13,342       25,469       -       38,811    
Selling and administrative     5,961       7,264       -       13,225    
Property operating expenses     366       -       -       366    
Depreciation and amortization     906       1,172       -       2,078    
Provision for loss sharing (net of recoveries)     -       412       -       412    
Provision for credit losses (net of recoveries)     2,206       68       -       2,274    
  Total other expenses     22,781       34,385       -       57,166    
                     
                   
Income before extinguishment of debt, income from equity affiliates, and income taxes       71,641       5,553       -       77,194    
                     
Loss on extinguishment of debt     (3,262 )     -       -       (3,262 )  
Income from equity affiliates     4,748       -       -       4,748    
Benefit from income taxes     319       55       -       374    
                     
Net income     73,446       5,608       -       79,054    
                     
Preferred stock dividends     10,342       -       -       10,342    
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest     -       -       6,002       6,002    
Net income attributable to common stockholders   $ 63,104     $ 5,608     $ (6,002 )   $ 62,710    
                     
(1) Includes income allocated to the noncontrolling interest holders not allocated to the two reportable segments.  
                     


ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
               
Balance Sheet Segment Information - (Unaudited)
(in thousands)
                   
          September 30, 2022
          Structured
Business		   Agency
Business		  
Consolidated
Assets:              
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 119,793   $ 269,858   $ 389,651
Restricted cash     903,587     18,944     922,531
Loans and investments, net     14,791,426     -     14,791,426
Loans held-for-sale, net     -     543,876     543,876
Capitalized mortgage servicing rights, net           -     403,886     403,886
Securities held-to-maturity, net     -     157,818     157,818
Investments in equity affiliates     84,047     -     84,047
Goodwill and other intangible assets     12,500     84,742     97,242
Other assets     293,252     78,400     371,652
Total assets   $ 16,204,605   $ 1,557,524   $ 17,762,129
                   
Liabilities:            
Debt obligations   $ 13,866,114   $ 511,514   $ 14,377,628
Allowance for loss-sharing obligations     -     53,511     53,511
Other liabilities     253,390     123,594     376,984
Total liabilities   $ 14,119,504   $ 688,619   $ 14,808,123
                   



ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES  
                 
Reconciliation of Distributable Earnings to GAAP Net Income - (Unaudited)  
($ in thousands—except share and per share data)  
   
                 
  Quarter Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,  
    2022
       2021
       2022
    
   2021
    
                                 
                 
Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 62,710     $ 72,804     $ 196,678     $ 211,409    
                 
Adjustments:                
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest   6,002       8,347       19,811       26,806    
Income from mortgage servicing rights   (19,408 )     (32,453 )     (52,287 )     (95,688 )  
Deferred tax (benefit) provision   (5,407 )     6,256       (7,833 )     10,692    
Amortization and write-offs of MSRs   26,555       23,757       81,850       62,088    
Depreciation and amortization   2,666       2,705       7,846       8,137    
Loss on extinguishment of debt   3,262       -       4,612       1,370    
Provision for credit losses, net   2,708       (9,867 )     10,254       (18,210 )  
Loss on derivative instruments, net   22,925       1,492       18,472       1,484    
Stock-based compensation   3,085       2,612       12,327       7,986    
Loss on redemption of preferred stock   -       -       -       3,479    
                 
Distributable earnings (1) $ 105,098     $ 75,653     $ 291,730     $ 219,553    
                 
Diluted distributable earnings per share (1) $ 0.56     $ 0.47     $ 1.63     $ 1.44    
                 
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding (1) (2)   187,049,617       160,270,905       179,174,194       152,691,461    
                 
(1) Amounts are attributable to common stockholders and OP Unit holders. The OP Units are redeemable for cash, or at the Company's option for shares of the Company's common stock on a one-for-one basis.  
   
(2) Beginning in the first quarter of 2022, the diluted weighted average shares outstanding were adjusted to exclude the potential shares issuable upon conversion and settlement of the Company's convertible senior notes principal balance. Excluding the effect of a potential conversion in shares until a conversion occurs is consistent with past treatment and other unrealized adjustments to distributable earnings. For the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2022, the diluted weighted average shares outstanding excluded 18,815,399 and 16,355,146 of these potentially issuable shares, respectively.  
   
The Company is presenting distributable earnings because management believes it is an important supplemental measure of the Company's operating performance and is useful to investors, analysts and other parties in the evaluation of REITs and their ability to provide dividends to stockholders. Dividends are one of the principal reasons investors invest in REITs. To maintain REIT status, REITs are required to distribute at least 90% of their REIT-taxable income. The Company considers distributable earnings in determining its quarterly dividend and believes that, over time, distributable earnings is a useful indicator of the Company's dividends per share.  
   
The Company defines distributable earnings as net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders computed in accordance with GAAP, adjusted for accounting items such as depreciation and amortization (adjusted for unconsolidated joint ventures), non-cash stock-based compensation expense, income from MSRs, amortization and write-offs of MSRs, gains/losses on derivative instruments primarily associated with Private Label loans not yet sold and securitized, the tax impact on cumulative gains/losses on derivative instruments associated with Private Label loans sold during the periods presented, changes in fair value of GSE-related derivatives that temporarily flow through earnings, deferred tax provision (benefit), CECL provisions for credit losses (adjusted for realized losses as described below), amortization of the convertible senior notes conversion option (in comparative periods prior to 2022) and gains/losses on the receipt of real estate from the settlement of loans (prior to the sale of the real estate). The Company also adds back one-time charges such as acquisition costs and one-time gains/losses on the early extinguishment of debt and redemption of preferred stock.  
   
The Company reduces distributable earnings for realized losses in the period management determines that a loan is deemed nonrecoverable in whole or in part. Loans are deemed nonrecoverable upon the earlier of: (1) when the loan receivable is settled (i.e., when the loan is repaid, or in the case of foreclosure, when the underlying asset is sold); or (2) when management determines that it is nearly certain that all amounts due will not be collected. The realized loss amount is equal to the difference between the cash received, or expected to be received, and the book value of the asset.  
   
Distributable earnings is not intended to be an indication of the Company's cash flows from operating activities (determined in accordance with GAAP) or a measure of its liquidity, nor is it entirely indicative of funding the Company's cash needs, including its ability to make cash distributions. The Company's calculation of distributable earnings may be different from the calculations used by other companies and, therefore, comparability may be limited.  

