Alpha Mannosidosis Global Market Estimated To Grow At 56% Rate

Alpha Mannosidosis Market Report 2022 – Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

As per The Business Research Company's "Alpha Mannosidosis Global Market Report 2022”, the alpha mannosidosis market is predicted to reach a value of $7.60 million in 2020 to $70.06 million in 2025 at a rate of 55.90%. The alpha mannosidosis market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.40% from 2025 and reach $143.14 million in 2030. The increasing investments in research are expected to contribute to the growth of the alpha mannosidosis market in the forecast period.

Key Trends In The Alpha Mannosidosis Market

The use of enzyme replacement therapy is increasingly gaining traction in the alpha mannosidosis market. Lamzede (velmanase alfa) is a long-term enzyme replacement therapy in adults, adolescents, and children to help treat mild to moderate forms of alpha-mannosidosis. It is a recombinant human alpha-mannosidase developed as an intravenous enzyme replacement therapy (ERT) to administer the medicine into the bloodstream in order to replace the function of the deficient enzyme in the body. The therapy aims to normalize oligosaccharide levels in the body, which ultimately prevents the progression of the disease and the formation of abnormalities. For instance, as per a study conducted in 2018, the benefits of Lamzede were assessed in 25 patients in a multi-centre, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled parallel group trial over 52 weeks showed an improvement in exercise capacity, a decrease of serum oligosaccharide to normal levels, and pulmonary function in certain patients.

Overview Of The Alpha Mannosidosis Market

The alpha mannosidosis market consists of sales of therapies for alpha mannosidosis by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide treatment for alpha mannosidosis. Alpha-mannosidosis (a-mannosidosis) is a rare lysosomal storage disorder with an autosomal recessive inheritance caused by mutations in the gene encoding for the lysosomal a-d-mannosidase. Lysosomes are particles bound in membranes within cells that function as the primary digestive units. Key therapies in the treatment of Alpha Mannosidosis include enzyme replacement therapy and bone marrow transplants.

Alpha Mannosidosis Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Therapy Type: Bone Marrow Transplant (BMT), Enzyme Replacement Therapy (ERT), Peripheral Blood Stem Cell Transplantation (PBSCT

• By Indication: Type I, Type II, Type III

• By End-User: Hospitals, Speciality Clinics

• By Geography: The global alpha mannosidosis market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A., Nuo Therapeutics, and Zymenex.

The alpha mannosidosis market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

