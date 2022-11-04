Specialty Drug Distribution Market Size to Hit US$747.6 Million by 2027 | Exhibit a CAGR of 13.5% (2022-2027)

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Specialty Drug Distribution Market Size is estimated to reach $747.6 million by 2027 and it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 13.5% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. High cost, high complexity or high touch drugs are known as specialty drugs. Specialty wholesalers handle distribution to smaller specialty pharmacies and retail pharmacies. In the United States more than 32,000 pharmacy locations which are half of the entire U.S, the pharmacy industry act as contract pharmacies for the hospitals and other healthcare providers that participate in the 340B program. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Specialty Drug Distribution Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, North America held a dominant market share in the year 2021, owing to the growing prevalence of chronic diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, lysosomal acid lipase deficiency, inflammatory bowel disease, multiple sclerosis and the growing demand for specialty drugs fuel the growth of the Specialty Drug Distribution Market Size in this region.

2. The Specialty Drug Distribution Market is predicted to increase owing to the growing demand for specialty drugs and the increasing prevalence of chronic disease in the market.

3. However, the high cost of transportation and low availability of cold chains may limit the growth of the Specialty Drug Distribution Market over the forecast period 2022-2027.

4. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats will be provided in the Specialty Drug Distribution Market Report.

Segmental Analysis:

Specialty Drug Distribution Market Segment Analysis - by Application: The Rheumatoid Arthritis drug segment held a dominant market share in the year 2021. This is owing to the variety of specialty drugs available to treat rheumatoid arthritis. For instance, in April 2022, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved RINVOQ for the treatment of ankylosing spondylitis (AS) and Rheumatoid Arthritis.

Specialty Drug Distribution Market Segment Analysis - by Distribution Channel: In order to diagnose and cure severe acute disease, hospital treatment is crucial. However, the majority of hospitalized older patients also have a number of chronic conditions that are unrelated to the original reason for hospitalization. Such growing cases of chronic disease and the need for specialty drugs drive the growth of the Specialty Drug Distribution Market Share.

Specialty Drug Distribution Market Segment Analysis - by Geography: According to Crohn’s Colitis Foundation, about 1.6 million Americans suffer from inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) - which includes Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis. Additionally, well-developed logistic solutions further fuel the growth of the specialty drug distribution market in this region.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Specialty Drug Distribution industry are -

1. H.D. Smith

2. Morris & Dickson

3. Wal-Mart

4. MSC Industrial

5. W. W. Grainger Inc.

