TYSB Announces Launch Of Small Business Book in NYC Titled On The Line: Small Business Driving NYC’s Bottom Line
The Book Tells The Stories Of Small Business Owners Who Put Everything On The Line And Invites The Readers To Support Small Business By Buying From ThemNEW YORK, NY, USA, November 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thank You Small Business (TYSB) is celebrating the culmination of a year-long program of celebrating Small Business Owners of New York City.
In 2021, The TYSB x NYC initiative, brought to you by Silver Lining was launched. Driven by a goal of providing transformational support for small business owners affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, 100 Small Business Owners from NYC were selected and won a Thank You Prize valued at over $10,000 USD each, and were part of a multi-month media campaign highlighting the diversity and ingenuity of true blue New York City small businesses in the hopes of driving new business, revenue and awareness to them.
As part of this program, Thank You Small Business is launching a book titled “On The Line, Small Business Building NYC’s Bottom Line.” The book features the inspiring stories of Small Business Owners, what they have put on the line for their business and their community, and how you as a consumer, can support them.
“The best parts of NYC are not the tourist attractions, the big companies, the chain stores or, even, the glitz and the glam. The best parts of New York City are found in side streets and up-and-coming neighborhoods. They are found in boutique small businesses that have stood the test of time. They are found in the incredible people who come to New York because they want to live their passion and do something extraordinary.” Shares Carissa Reiniger, Founder, and CEO of Silver Lining and the creator of the Thank You Small Business movement.
The Book Launch will be held on November 7, 2022, from 5 PM onwards at the Lucid Body House 230 Lexington Ave, New York, NY 10016. Tickets are selling out quickly. Come celebrate small businesses with us, buy your tickets here. All proceeds from ticket sales will go to the small businesses that are part of the program.
To get early access to the book, please contact missy@smallbizsilverlining.com
About Silver Lining
Since 2005, Silver Lining has been helping small business owners worldwide build more profitable and sustainable businesses through their tech-enabled and data-driven small business growth program - SLAP™ - the Silver Lining Action Plan. Their proven behavior change science methodology is the new modern approach to the age-old problem of growing a small business. Additionally, as part of their commitment to do everything "Small Business First," they have since launched - Thank You Small Business - a Global Movement to thank, celebrate and support all small businesses globally, as well as Impact5X, an economic justice initiative to decrease barriers to access for small business owners from marginalized communities. To learn more about Silver Lining, please visit: http://smallbizsilverlining.com/
Missy Galang
Silver Lining Ltd
missy@smallbizsilverlining.com