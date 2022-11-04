Expanded Polystyrene Market Size to Reach USD 15.06 Billion at a CAGR of 4.6% by 2030 | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

Rising demand for expanded polystyrene in the construction industry and increasing adoption of expanded polystyrene for the packaging of electronic products

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Expanded Polystyrene market size is expected to reach USD 14.88 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 4.6% over the forecast period, according to a latest report by Reports and Data. Rising demand for expanded polystyrene in the construction industry and increasing adoption of expanded polystyrene for electronic packaging products are expected to drive market revenue growth during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of expanded polystyrene for its decorative and imaginative appearance is expected to boost the growth of the expanded polystyrene market in the near future. Expanded polystyrene can enhance structural integrity and aesthetic design on the floors and walls, increasing demand for expanded polystyrene. Increasing demand for expanded polystyrene due to low maintenance, long shelf life, and fast and economical construction is another factor increasing its adoption, which is expected to propel the revenue growth of the market in the near future. Additionally, increasing usage of expanded polystyrene for the packaging of electronic products to avoid any product breakage is also expected to drive the revenue growth of the market.

Top Key Players: Arkema S.A, Alpek, S.A.B de C.V, S.A.B de C.V, BASF SE, Evonik Industries AG, Styro Limited, Kaneka Corporation, Nova Chemical Corporation, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation, TotalEnergies SE, and Epsilyte LLC.

Key Companies In The Market Include:

Packaging Segment Is Expected To Account For Larger Share Of Revenue Over The Forecast Period. Increasing Need For The Proper Packaging Of Consumer Goods To Protect Their Content From Any Damage During Transportation, Handling, And Storage Is Expected To Boost The Revenue Growth Of The Segment. Increasing Usage Of Expanded Polystyrene Due To Its Wide Application Across Several Industries Such As Electronics, Foods, And Beverages For Effective Packaging Is Another Factor Expected To Drive The Segment Growth.

Construction Segment Is Expected To Account For Largest Revenue Share In The Global Polystyrene Packaging Market Between 2022 And 2030. Increasing Demand For Expanded Polystyrene For Insulation Purposes In The Construction Industry Is Driving Revenue Growth In The Segment. Increasing Demand For Expanded Polystyrene For The Flooring And Roof Construction Of Residential And Commercial Buildings Is Another Factor. This Is Expected To Drive The Revenue Growth Of The Segment.

Asia Pacific Polystyrene Packaging Market Is Expected To Account For Largest Revenue Share In The Global Market Over The Forecast Period. Rapid Growth Of The Packaging And Construction Industries In The Countries In The Region Is Expected To Drive Market Revenue Growth.

Market Segmentation:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume; Kilo Tons; 2019-2030)

White EPS

Grey EPS

Black EPS

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume; Kilo Tons; 2019-2030)

Packaging

Insulation

Foaming

Component Manufacturing

Chemical Intermediate

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume; Kilo Tons; 2019-2030)

Electronics

Construction

Automotive

Consumer Goods

Foods & Beverages

Others

Regional Outlook:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

