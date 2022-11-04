Insights Into The Global Leasing Market 2022-2031 Forecast Period

leasing Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

Leasing Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

As per The Business Research Company's "Leasing Global Market Report 2022”, the leasing market reached a value of nearly $1,185.2 billion in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.8% since 2015. The leasing global market is expected to grow from $1,185.2 billion in 2020 to $1,836.7 billion in 2025 at a rate of 9.2%. As per TBRC’s leasing market research the market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2025 and reach $2,536.9 billion in 2030. Global population growth is expected to drive the demand for leasing going forward.

Key Trends In The Leasing Market

Companies in the leasing global market are increasingly focusing on offering their services across online platforms. With the rise in mobile phone and internet penetration, online portals and mobile applications are being widely used to rent or lease goods. These mobile applications and online portals consist of an interface that enables users to view products and choose the desired one to be rented. The online leasing portals may offer various types of products or specialize in a single product. Major products being widely offered for lease through online portals include electronics, furniture, appliances, cameras, automobiles, and others.

Overview Of The Leasing Market

The leasing services market comprises revenues gained by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide a wide variety of tangible goods such as consumer goods, industrial machinery and equipment, automobiles, and others for use, and assign intangible assets such as trademarks to customers in return for a periodic rental or lease payment.

Market Size Data

Forecast period: Historical and Future

By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

By Type - Automotive Rental And Leasing, Consumer Goods And General Rental Centers, Machinery Leasing, Nonfinancial Intangible Assets Leasing

By Mode – Online, Offline

By Geography: The leasing global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Volkswagen leasing GmbH, Enterprise Holdings Inc., Mc Donald's Corporation, Daimler, United Rentals Inc.

