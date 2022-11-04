The Motion Control Market to Experience Significant Growth at 5.2% CAGR by 2030, says Extrapolate

Rising adoption of motion control in various industrial applications augments market growth across several regions.

DUBAI, SHEIKH ZAYED ROAD, UAE, November 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the latest research report by Extrapolate, the global Motion Control Market is expected to record significant growth of USD 15.7 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach USD 22.3 billion by 2030, recording a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. The research report gives a detailed analysis of wavering market trends, the competitive scenario, market size & estimations, drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, and major investment pockets.

A building that uses automated processes to handle a variety of building features, such as ventilation, air conditioning, heating, security, and energy management, is known as a motion control. Sensors, microchips, microcontrollers, and microprocessors are just a few of the electrical and intelligent components found in motion controls. These components are used to collect, interpret, and manage important data in order to automate construction activities.

Rising Adoption of Controller for Packaging Drives Development

According to technology, the pneumatic segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR throughout the projection period. By compressing the surrounding air, pneumatic actuators offer an application of mechanical motion. These gadgets are ideal for a wide range of uses, including those incorporated into programs that run in potentially explosive settings.

Based on components, the controller segment is predicted to grow at the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period. The packaging business has long used motion control. Palletizing is the main function of it. For shipping purposes, boxes are stacked on top of one another using forklifts. One of the issues is putting the boxes on a solid, integrated framework. The customizable program feature of a motion control system enables successful palletizing.

Rising Utility of Robotics in Industries to Augment Growth

The use of robots in manufacturing facilities has considerably increased. They are employed in material handling, processing, and assembly and inspection tasks. Robotics heavily relies on motion control techniques to guarantee proper operation. Industrial robots are gaining popularity as a result of their capacity to simplify industrial procedures.

Manufacturers have been compelled to use automation and Industry 4.0 solutions to increase their productivity due to the ongoing demand for higher throughput and lower prices. Automation is most famous for using machines to lessen the amount of work done by humans.

The technology has become associated with electromechanical systems programmed to perform many types of processes. The main goal of the manufacturers is to drive greater efficiency by either increasing production capacity or reducing costs, often both. Automation in the manufacturing industry is growing and continues to shape the factory floor.

Rapid Industrial Adoption of Product in North America to Expand Application

North America dominates the motion control market share due to the rapid growth of industrial automation. Next-generation automated processes in manufacturing, such as sophisticated robotics, the internet of things, and mobile technologies, among others, are likely to contribute to market growth. The region is known for being one of the first to adopt modern technologies. The presence of major key players and the increase in manufacturing facilities across the region are the primary drivers for the industry in the United States.

Asia Pacific motion control market growth is attributed to a number of factors, including the use of customized robots for various applications, high growth in machine tool production, and other industries involved in the production of smartphones and cars, such as semiconductor machinery and electronics assembly. The largest markets in the Asia Pacific region are China, Japan, and India.

Growing Awareness of Product Continues to Benefit Market Players

Due to the growing use of industrial robots in manufacturing and growing awareness of sophisticated and automated processes for factory components, the motion control market has experienced substantial growth throughout the projection period. A number of local, regional, and international competitors in the market are always vying for a sizable portion of the overall market.

Key players in the motion control industry included ABB (Switzerland), Fanuc Corporation (Japan), Parker Hannifin Corp (US), Rockwell Automation, Inc. (US), Siemens (Germany), Yaskawa Electric Corporation. (Japan), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation. (Japan), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany) Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (US), Novanta Inc. (US). and others.

