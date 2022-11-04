Gum Arabic Market is Estimated to Reach a Worth of US$ 1.79 Bn by year 2032 end at a CAGR of 7.2% | Get Latest Data Insights by Future Market Insights, Inc.

The Europe gum Arabic market accounts for 40.1% share of the total global market. North America is expected to be the most opportunistic with a 33.4% share of the total gum Arabic market.

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global gum Arabic market stands at US$ 897.3 Mn as of now and is expected to reach US$ 1.79 Bn by the year 2032 at a CAGR of 7.2% between 2022 and 2032.



Gum Arabic, better known as acacia gum, comes across as a natural emulsifier and finds its applications in paints, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and food and beverages verticals. It is majorly used as a thickening and filling agent in majority of confectionery items.

Research states that consumption of 30 grams acacia every single day, that too, in powdered form, helps in weight loss. It also helps in getting away with IBS (Irritable Bowel Syndrome). This ingredient thus eliminates toxins from body and also acts as prebiotic helping in maintaining gut health. This helps in relieving from constipation and diarrhea. Plus, being water-soluble, intake of the fiber is easy. It could be applied to skin for reducing inflammation of skin and treat bacterial and fungal infections of mouth and skin.

Coming to applications, beverages hold more than 30% of the overall market share. This could be attributed to the fact that gum Arabic overpowers its counterparts like starch, gelatin, and various other additives when it comes to emulsifying and stabilizing. The manufacturers of beverages and edible flavors, concentrates, and syrups are exceedingly making use of gum Arabic in the form of functional ingredient in smoothies, soft drinks, fruit-flavored water and beverages, and several other soft-alcoholic drinks.

The air holding capability of gum Arabic enhances the freeze-thaw stability in yogurts, ice-creams. Domestic vendors are also making an entry to gum Arabic market with less sternness of regulations being laid down.

At the same time, the market may restrain on the grounds of shortage of raw materials with cost fluctuation. Future Market Insights has encapsulated these nitty-gritties with insights in its latest market study entitled ‘Gum Arabic Market’. It has worked on the micros as well as macros over here.

Key Takeaways from gum Arabic Market

North America holds more than 30% of the market share. This could be attributed to huge customer base, particularly for confectioneries, beverages, and pharmaceutical products. It is a known fact that gum Arabic is amongst the vital emulsifiers used in producing soft drinks or syrups. The region also dominates due to proper pharmaceutical sector in place.

Europe holds the second largest market share on the analogous grounds.

The Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the gum Arabic market. This could be attributed to increasing sales of the dairy products in countries like India, Australia, China, and Japan.

LATAM and MEA are expected to pick up pace in this regard going forward.

Competitive Landscape

The South Sudanese government, in December 2020, launched the ‘Gum Arabic export’, or ‘Acacia Gum’. This launch came in for the very first time by the government.

Alland & Robert, in January 2020, released a new-fangled document explaining the advantages of acacia gum.

CaraGum, in June 2021, launched CaraGum EM CG, a frugal gum Arabic emulsifier.



“With increasing spending of consumers on fiber-rich and dietary food products (bakery applications, in particular), the global gum Arabic won’t be looking back in the near future”, says an analyst from Future Market Insights.

What does the Report Cover?

Future Market Insights offers an exclusive perspective and various real-time insights on the gum Arabic market in its latest study, presenting historical demand assessment of 2016 – 2021 and projections for 2022 – 2032.

The research study is based on function (gum Arabic as thickener, gum Arabic as gelling agent, gum Arabic as fat replacer, and gum Arabic as stabilizer), by application (pharmaceutical industry, food & beverages industry, gum Arabic in printing & painting, and gum Arabic in others), and by functionality (viscosity, solubility, emulsifier, film forming, fat substitute, fiber, and stabilizer).

As gum Arabic acts as a source of dietary fiber that subverts appetite, the market pertaining to it is expected to witness stupendous growth going forward.



Key Segments Profiled In The Gum Arabic Industry Survey

Gum Arabic Market by Function:

Gum Arabic as Thickener

Gum Arabic as Gelling Agent

Gum Arabic as Fat replacer

Gum Arabic as Stabilizer

Gum Arabic Market by Application:

Gum Arabic in Pharmaceutical Industry

Gum Arabic in Food and Beverages Industry

Gum Arabic in Printing & Painting

Gum Arabic in Others

Gum Arabic Market by Functionality:

Viscosity

Solubility

Emulsifier

Film forming

Fat substitute

Fiber

Stabilizer



