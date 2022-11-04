DHEC and Carolina Human Reinvestment of South Carolina Promote Health, Environmental Benefits of Local Community Garden

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Nov. 4, 2022

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. ― On Oct. 31, members of the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control’s (DHEC) Pee Dee Regional Leadership Team joined representatives from Carolina Human Reinvestment of South Carolina at the Carolina Human Reinvestment (CHR) Community Garden in Pawleys Island to showcase the benefits of community garden projects.

Started two years ago, the community garden now consists of a 72-foot by 30-foot hoop house and 122 raised beds that are maintained by volunteers and supported by donations from local businesses, corporations, and community members. Fruits and vegetables harvested from the garden are donated to local food-sharing programs that make the produce available to nearby residents.

Members of DHEC’s Pee Dee Regional Leadership Team tour the Carolina Human Reinvestment Community Garden in Pawleys Island. The garden project provides neighborhoods with access to healthy foods, helps build environmental stewardship, and offers mentorship to local youth.

“Community gardens like this one help reduce food insecurity within neighborhoods, provide local access to healthy foods, promote sustainable agriculture, and limit certain household waste through community composting programs,” said Jim Bruckner, DHEC’s Pee Dee Region Health Director. “Poor nutrition and obesity are a problem in many urban and rural communities across our state, and having community gardens can improve nutrition through the consumption of locally grown fruits and vegetables. We’re proud of the work these great community partners are doing to benefit their neighbors.”

The Carolina Human Reinvestment Community Garden is a result of collaborative efforts between DHEC, Carolina Human Reinvestment of South Carolina, and the Georgetown County Drug and Alcohol Commission. Key partners include The S.C. Association for Community Economic Development (SCACED), International Paper, Georgetown County School District, the Bunnelle Foundation, LiveWell Georgetown, Sisters of Charity Foundation and many local churches, businesses and restaurants.

The garden is part of larger initiatives to unite neighborhoods, build environmental stewardship, support positive youth development, and create access to healthy foods within Georgetown County communities.

“I am always excited to see different groups throughout our state coming to explore and learn from our community garden platform,” said Giany Guedjo, Executive Director of Carolina Human Reinvestment of South Carolina. “We would love to see other communities duplicating our model. The support received on Monday from DHEC's Pee Dee Regional Leadership Team gives us hope that it is possible.”

To learn more about the Carolina Human Reinvestment Community Garden, including how to receive fruit or vegetable donations, to volunteer, or to provide financial support to the project, visit www.chrscgarden.org or call 843-461-4305.

###

