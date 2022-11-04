Vinyl Flooring Market To Hit USD 61.15 Billion, Expanding at a CAGR of 6.9% by 2030 | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

The growing incidence in the construction industry, coupled with the increasing demand for a high standard of living, are major driving forces of the market.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Vinyl Flooring market is projected to reach USD 61.15 Billion by 2030. Rising demand is anticipated by factors such as High strength, excellent water resistance, and the lightweight properties offered by the product are expected to drive its demand over the forecast period in residential and commercial construction projects. These products are commercially available in several colors, textures, and design patterns and have attracted the attention of consumers for the past couple of years. In addition, the product is gaining recognition among middle-class consumers due to its visual resemblance to products made from concrete, natural stone, and wood flooring and significantly low cost. Luxury Vinyl Tiles is projected to witness a remarkable rate of growth due to the product's affordability, low maintenance, excellent water resistance, and easy to clean properties.

The vinyl flooring, because of their low noise levels and easy maintenance, is considered to be ideal for high traffic applications such as restaurants, cafes, and offices. Technological advancements in the sector to introduce easy-to-install self-adhesive flooring products can lead to high demand for flooring products. In particular, the demand in the residential segment is expected to be high. The prime end-user of vinyl tiles, thanks to their superior esthetical appeal, is expected to be nonresidential areas such as shopping malls and hotels.

Major companies : Armstrong World Industries Inc., Mannington Mills Inc., Forbo, Boral Limited, Brumark Corporation, Mohawk Industries, Inc., Beaulieu International Group, Tarkett, Shaw Industries Group, Gerflor Group Inc., Interface

Further key findings from the report suggest

High strength, excellent water resistance, and lightweight properties propel significant factors such as the rise of the global market for vinyl flooring, which has to lead to increased penetration into residential applications of the product. Added environmental benefits help optimize the growth of this field. Companies are developing state-of-the-art, vinyl flooring technologies.

The Luxury Vinyl Tiles segment will rise at 9.0% in terms of revenue at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

In the market segment of commercial applications, vinyl flooring dominated the market with a share of revenues of over 65.1%: the hospitality, institutional segments, and office segments driven the majority of demand.

All major players in the industry have invested heavily in R&D ventures in recent years and led to several innovative products. The principal players are seeking to enhance their product portfolio through strategic mergers and purchases of SMEs. Thus, the intense rivalry between players is anticipated in the coming years.

In January 2019, Genflor introduced a new LVT – Luxury Vinyl Tile and Planks range, Creation 30 and Creation 55. A variety of LVTs with over 35 unique colors and designs are available. There are also ten tile and plank formats.

Segments covered in the report:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Sq Mt; 2019 – 2030)

Vinyl Sheets

Vinyl Tiles

Luxury Vinyl Tiles

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Sq Mt; 2019 – 2030)

Wood Plastic Composite

Stone Plastic Composite

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Sq Mt; 2019 – 2030)

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

