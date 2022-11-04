Submit Release
Bicycle Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Bicycle Therapeutics plc BCYC, a biotechnology company pioneering a new and differentiated class of therapeutics based on its proprietary bicyclic peptide (Bicycle®) technology, today announced that management will participate in the following investor conferences in November and December:

  • Cowen's 6th Annual IO Next Summit on Friday, November 11, 2022; fireside chat at 9:10 a.m. ET
  • Jefferies London Healthcare Conference on Thursday, November 17, 2022; fireside chat at 8:00 a.m. GMT
  • Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 29, 2022; fireside chat at 9:30 a.m. ET
  • Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference on Thursday, December 1, 2022; fireside chat at 8:25 a.m. ET

Live webcasts of the fireside chats will be accessible in the Investors & Media section of Bicycle's website at www.bicycletherapeutics.com. Archived replays of the webcasts will be available for 90 days following the fireside chat dates.

About Bicycle Therapeutics
Bicycle Therapeutics BCYC is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel class of medicines, referred to as Bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Bicycles are fully synthetic short peptides constrained with small molecule scaffolds to form two loops that stabilize their structural geometry. This constraint facilitates target binding with high affinity and selectivity, making Bicycles attractive candidates for drug development. Bicycle is evaluating BT5528, a second-generation Bicycle Toxin Conjugate (BTC®) targeting EphA2; BT8009, a second-generation BTC targeting Nectin-4, a well-validated tumor antigen; and BT7480, a Bicycle TICA® targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137, in company-sponsored Phase I/II trials. In addition, BT1718, a BTC that targets MT1-MMP, is being investigated in an ongoing Phase I/IIa clinical trial sponsored by the Cancer Research UK Centre for Drug Development. Bicycle is headquartered in Cambridge, UK, with many key functions and members of its leadership team located in Lexington, MA. For more information, visit bicycletherapeutics.com.

