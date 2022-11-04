Kapitus Awards $250,000 to Winners of Its Building Resilient Businesses Contest

Winners selected based on 22,000 public votes

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kapitus, a leading provider of financing for small and medium sized businesses, today announced the winners of its inaugural Building Resilient Businesses contest. Over three hundred small businesses submitted video entries to the contest. An initial judging round narrowed the pool of contestants down to fifteen finalists and a public vote determined the winners. 22,000 votes were placed.

Grand Prize Winner - $100,000: Play Pits (Atlanta, GA)

Second Place Winner - $50,000: TFTI Experience (Houston, TX)

Third Place Winners - $20,000:

"We are so proud to be supporting these small businesses through our Building Resilient Businesses initiative and we're honored to play a part in their small business stories," said Andrew Reiser, CEO of Kapitus. "Our winners are now part of the Kapitus family and we are here to support them in any way we can. We're looking forward to watching them grow and celebrating their future successes."

In addition to cash prizes, all winners will receive an eight-hour advisory session to help them continue to grow their businesses. Each winner will be able to choose a session in one of the following areas: digital marketing, finance management, or data analytics.

The 2022 contest marked the official launch of Kapitus' Building Resilient Businesses Initiative, a program dedicated to giving back to the small business community through programs that offer the financial help, educational resources, and products and services they need to grow their business and remain resilient.

About Kapitus

Founded in 2006, Kapitus is one of the most experienced and trusted names in small business financing. As both a direct lender and a marketplace with an expansive network of financing partners offering a variety of products, Kapitus has provided over $4 billion in growth capital to over 50,000 small businesses. Kapitus, either directly or through trusted partners, offers products tailored to the need of every small business including term loans, sales-based financing, SBA loans, equipment leases, and revolving lines of credit.

