Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,455 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 288,332 in the last 365 days.

The Top Call Center Companies In November, According To DesignRush

91% of clients have experienced poor customer service in the last six months. DesignRush identified the leading call center companies that help businesses improve customer satisfaction and experience.

MIAMI, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- According to a Replicant survey, 91% of consumers claimed that they experienced poor customer service in the past six months - the most common reason being long wait times. In fact, 44% of them said that they were annoyed, irritated or angry within 5-15 minutes of their wait time.

DesignRush, a B2B marketplace connecting businesses with specialized agencies, has issued the November list of the top call center companies to help businesses find a reliable partner to provide excellent service to their customers.

The top call center companies in November are:

1. Contact Center Source - contactcentersource.com
Expertise: Lead Generation & Qualification, Appointment Setting, Customer Service, and more

2. Hello Sells - hellosells.com
Expertise: Lead Capturing, Lead Qualifying & Transferring, Appointment Booking, and more

3. BR Call Center - brcallcenter.com
Expertise: Telemarketing, Back Office Services, Customer Service, and more

4. Clark Staff - clarkstaff.com
Expertise: Customer Service, Technical Support Representatives, Data Entry, and more

5. Cloudpoint Technologies - cloudpoint.co.in
Expertise: Command Center Operations, Consultancy, Data Preparation & Visualization, and more

6. ROJO Workforce - rojobpo.com
Expertise: Customer Service, Back Office Support, Lead Engagement, and more

7. Centrebound - contactcentreqa.com
Expertise: Customer Service, Quality Assurance, Test Purchasing, and more

8. Maxicus - maxicus.com
Expertise: Customer Lifecycle Management, Tech Support, Back Office Support, and more

9. STAFFVIRTUAL - staffvirtual.com
Expertise: Customer Support, Back Office Support, IT Outsourcing, and more

10. PremierBPO - premierbpo.com
Expertise: Tech Support, Back Office Processing, Contact Center, and more

11. Eminenture - eminenture.com
Expertise: Back Office Services, Data Management, Virtual Assistant Services, and more

12. Martal Group - martal.ca
Expertise: Lead Generation, Appointment Setting, Account-Based Marketing, and more

13. SSR Techvision - ssrtechvision.com
Expertise: Live Operator Inbound & Outbound Customer Service, Live 24/7 Answering Service, Marketing Research & Surveys, and more

14. Aidey - aidey.net
Expertise: Customer Support, Technical Support, Back Office Support, and more

15. Unity Communications - unity-connect.com
Expertise: Customer Service Virtual Assistants, Outsourced eCommerce Customer Service, Email & Live Chat, and more

Brands can explore the top call center companies by location, size, average hourly rate, and portfolio on DesignRush.

About DesignRush:

DesignRush.com is a B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies through expert reviews and agency ranking lists, awards, knowledge resources and personalized agency recommendations for vetted projects.

Media Contact

Maja Skokleska, DesignRush, 8008565417, maja@designrush.com

Twitter

SOURCE DesignRush

You just read:

The Top Call Center Companies In November, According To DesignRush

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.