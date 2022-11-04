South Africa Women in Business Trends Report 2022: Statistics on Women in Business Including the Numbers Qualifying and at Various Levels of Business

DUBLIN, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Trends in Women in Business in South Africa 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This Trends report on women in business includes the latest available statistics on women in business including the numbers qualifying and at various levels of business, barriers to women in business and initiatives to close gaps in terms of hiring women, procuring from women-owned businesses and narrowing the salary gap.

The report collates information to provide an overall picture of women in business in South Africa including trends, developments and initiatives and the outlook for women in South Africa's business environment.

Trends in Women in Business

Women in South Africa have achieved near parity with men in parliament, politics and the judiciary, and the country was ranked 18 out of 156 countries in the World Economic Forum's 2021 Global Gender gap Index. However, women are still significantly under-represented in business and continue to earn less than their male counterparts.

Despite the growth in the number of women in leadership positions in business, women make up just over a quarter of top management in the private and public sectors and the percentage of women involved in early-stage entrepreneurial activity is less than the number of men and businesses started by men report significantly more profit.

Despite many challenges, including gender-based violence, access to finance and land, the increased focus globally by shareholders on environmental, social and governance has led to growing demand for female executives and moves towards gender parity in pay and increased funding of female entrepreneurs.

Salaries

South Africa has various pieces of legislation aimed at preventing gender discrimination in the workplace, but women earn significantly less than men in the same jobs. The gender pay gap varies per sector, and is pronounced in large listed companies, while medium-cap companies have the lowest pay gaps.

Trends

A number of listed companies have set targets to increase the number of female executives, achieve gender pay parity and to invest in and support female entrepreneurs. Several have committed to paying women the same as men for doing the same work and are carrying out pay audits. Private funders and government have set up funds aimed at financing women-owned businesses.

