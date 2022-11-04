New York, Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Lipid Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Phase, By Application, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06360859/?utm_source=GNW

Lipid Market Growth & Trends

The global lipid market is expected to reach USD 12.85 billion by 2030, as per the report. The growth is majorly driven by the rising utilization of lipids in the production of functional food, functional beverages, and dietary supplements owing to their rich properties such as high in energy. In the human body, lipids are used for protecting nerve cells, supporting cells and other essential functions, supplying vitamins to the body, producing hormones such as testosterone, estrogen, and cortisol, etc., which is expected to propel the demand for lipids over the projected years globally.

Ionizable lipids have been growing due to its increasing use in the pharmaceutical industry due to their high efficiency in delivering therapeutics.During COVID-19, it was widely used for transferring mRNA to cells.

These above-mentioned factors are attributed to the growth of the lipid nanoparticle market.

Population growth in the Asia Pacific has been a key factor for the steady pace of growth of industries in the region.Rising consumption of consumer products, healthcare products, food & beverages products, and others has augmented the demand for chemical ingredients in the region.

In addition, the region has the presence of major market players, such as Cargill Incorporated, BASF SE, and Kerry Group plc, which have been producing lipids in large volumes to fulfill the requirements in the region.

China is the most populous country in the world with population of approximately 1.42 billion. Rising population of China has propelled the consumption of food & beverages and nutritional supplements in the country. Chinese consumers are more inclined toward functional beverages that contain ingredients beneficial to health. This factor is expected to augment the demand for lipids in the manufacturing of food & beverages in China over the projected years.

The easy availability of sources such as plants and animals has resulted in an increased number of suppliers of raw materials used for developing fatty acids across the world. This high number of raw material suppliers results in intense competition in the market, thereby leading to an inconsistency in prices and availability of raw materials.

The spread of COVID-19 positively impacted the growth of the lipid market across the world.The massive health crisis worldwide during the pandemic fueled the demand for dietary supplements and medicines.

Furthermore, its consumption in the pharmaceuticals industry, particularly for the formulation of the COVID-19 vaccines, enhanced its demand during the pandemic.

Lipid Market Report Highlights

• Triglycerides is the fastest growing product segment with a CAGR of 8.9% from 2022 to 2030 on the account of its rising application in food & beverages industry for the formulation of functional food and functional beverages

• Food & beverages application is the fastest growing segment with a CAGR of 8.9% from 2022 to 2030 owing to the increasing consumption of food on the account of rising population

• Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region with a CAGR of 9.2% because of the increasing consumption in functional food, dietary supplements, and medicines in the countries like China and India owing to the increasing population

• The presence of government regulations related to the production and consumption of lipids in different countries owing to the usage of plants and animals for developing them is anticipated to hinder the growth of the market over the foreseeable future

• The ongoing European geopolitical conflict between Russia and Ukraine has led to a hike in the costs of oil, energy, natural gas, etc. This situation has resulted in the price hike of raw materials for lipid production

