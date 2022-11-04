Global Functional Food Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Functional Food Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company's Functional Food Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

As per The Business Research Company's "Functional Food Global Market Report 2022”, the functional food market reached a value of nearly $ 161,994.8 million in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.2% since 2015. The functional food market is expected to grow from $ 161,994.8 million in 2020 to $ 228,787.6 million in 2025 at a rate of 7.1%. The global functional food market is expected to reach $228,787.6 million in 2025 and $315,648.5 million in 2030. The increase in the awareness of fitness among people and the growing number of health-conscious consumers are expected to drive the functional food market for functional food during the forecast period.

Key Trends In The Functional Food Market

Functional food manufacturers are offering new flavors in the functional food market to match the changing preferences of consumers. Also, manufacturers are focusing on balancing the functional benefits and flavor. With advanced technology, manufacturers have made it possible to develop products that mask the unpleasant taste of certain functional ingredients.

Overview Of The Functional Food Market

The functional food market consists of sales of functional food and related services. Functional food is usually nutritious and is associated with many health and lifestyle benefits. The benefits can include prevention against nutrition deficiencies, protection against diseases, improved cholesterol levels, lower blood pressure, and promotes proper growth and development.

Functional Food Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Product Type – Bakery & Cereals, Dairy Products, Meat, Fish & Eggs, Soy Products, Fats & Oils, Others

• By Application - Sports Nutrition, Weight Management, Immunity, Digestive Health, Clinical Nutrition, Cardio Health, Others

• By Ingredients -Carotenoids, Dietary Fibers, Fatty Acids, Minerals, Prebiotics & Probiotics, Vitamins, Others

• By Geography: The global functional food market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Nestle S.A, Danone, PepsiCo Inc., Kelloggs, Arla Foods

