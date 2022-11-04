ACM Research Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

/EIN News/ -- FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACM Research, Inc. (“ACM” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ACMR), a leading supplier of wafer processing solutions for semiconductor and advanced wafer-level packaging applications, today reported financial results for its third fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2022.



“Third quarter results represent another solid performance, with record revenue as operations largely returned to normal following the COVID-related restrictions in the first half,” said Dr. David Wang, ACM’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Revenue nearly doubled and shipments grew by 64% year-over-year, with strong performance from our flagship cleaning tools and incremental contribution from our new ECP and furnace products.”

Dr. Wang continued, “We saw good progress at major semiconductor manufacturers outside of China. The evaluation is going well of two cleaning tools at the U.S. facility of a large U.S.-based manufacturer, and we are gaining traction with potential new customers in Europe and other regions. Construction of our Lingang production and R&D center is on track, and we are in the final stages of selecting a site to expand our R&D and production facilities in South Korea.”

“We have lowered the upper end of our 2022 revenue outlook to reflect the impact of the new U.S. trade policies and supply chain constraints. We anticipate our PRC-based customers to adapt to the new regulations, and to increase investments in capacity for mature nodes and power devices. Meanwhile, we are accelerating our efforts to participate in advanced node development for leading-edge fabs of global customers.”

Three Months Ended September 30, GAAP Non-GAAP(1) 2022 2021 2022 2021 (dollars in thousands, except EPS) Revenue $ 133,709 $ 67,013 $ 133,709 $ 67,013 Gross margin 49.3 % 44.3 % 49.4 % 44.5 % Income from operations $ 31,636 $ 11,795 $ 33,529 $ 13,073 Net income attributable to ACM Research, Inc. $ 21,004 $ 10,155 $ 28,178 $ 12,352 Basic EPS $ 0.35 $ 0.17 $ 0.47 $ 0.21 Diluted EPS (2) $ 0.32 $ 0.15 $ 0.42 $ 0.19





Nine Months Ended September 30, GAAP Non-GAAP(1) 2022 2021 2022 2021 (dollars in thousands, except EPS) Revenue $ 280,290 $ 164,609 $ 280,290 $ 164,609 Gross margin 46.3 % 42.2 % 46.4 % 42.3 % Income from operations $ 42,365 $ 19,576 $ 47,601 $ 23,399 Net income attributable to ACM Research, Inc. $ 27,454 $ 22,192 $ 42,252 $ 24,198 Basic EPS $ 0.46 $ 0.39 $ 0.71 $ 0.42 Diluted EPS (2) $ 0.41 $ 0.34 $ 0.64 $ 0.37

(1) Reconciliations to U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) financial measures from non-GAAP financial measures are presented below under “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures.” Non-GAAP financial measures exclude stock-based compensation and, with respect to net income (loss) attributable to ACM Research, Inc. and basic and diluted earnings per share, also exclude unrealized loss on trading securities.

(2) Prior period results have been adjusted to reflect the three-for-one stock split effected in the form of a stock dividend in March 2022.

Outlook

For fiscal year 2022, the Company now expects revenue to be in the range of $365 million to $385 million, versus the previous guidance range of $365 million to $405 million. The range of the Company’s 2022 outlook reflects, among other things, the impact from the new US trade policy, supply chain constraints, various spending scenarios for the production ramps of key customers, and the timing of acceptances for first tools under evaluation in the field, and assumes stability with respect to the COVID-19 pandemic in China.

Impact of New Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Industry and Security Controls on Exports

On October 7, 2022, the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Industry and Security (“BIS”) imposed additional controls on exports to and transfers within the PRC relating to advanced integrated circuit (“IC”) products, certain IC manufacturing equipment and technology, and supercomputers. Several of the relevant controls, which consist of export license requirements with a presumption of denial, focus on exports of specified products from the U.S. when destined to PRC-based fabrication facilities producing chips meeting certain advanced node criteria or destined to the PRC for the production of items meeting the parameters of certain export control classification numbers (“ECCNs”) on the Commerce Control List (“CCL”) (and support by U.S. persons of the supply of such products that are not subject to U.S. export controls).

As of now, our subsidiary ACM Research (Shanghai), Inc. (“ACM Shanghai”) has determined that several of its customers have PRC-based facilities that meet the specified criteria, and has also determined that several of its products may be items meeting the parameters of the identified ECCNs. Accordingly, ACM may not be able to import parts from the U.S. to support tool shipments to such facilities, or to import parts to be embedded into tools defined by such ECCN’s, if a license is required for, and the presumption of denial applies to, such imports. ACM Shanghai is working with its various suppliers to continue to source tool components that we and our suppliers assess are not impacted by the new controls, to enable shipments to its customer base. ACM is continuing to evaluate the effects of the new restrictions, including those imposed on U.S. persons. In the interest of ensuring compliance with the new regulations, ACM has adjusted the activities of some of its U.S. persons and its supply chain during these efforts.

Operating Highlights and Recent Announcements

Shipments. Total shipments in the third quarter of 2022 were $163 million, versus $99 million in the third quarter of 2021. Total shipments include deliveries for revenue in the quarter and deliveries of first tool systems awaiting customer acceptance for potential revenue in future quarters.

Total shipments in the third quarter of 2022 were $163 million, versus $99 million in the third quarter of 2021. Total shipments include deliveries for revenue in the quarter and deliveries of first tool systems awaiting customer acceptance for potential revenue in future quarters. Launched and Shipped First New Furnace Tool to China-Based Foundry Customer. In the third quarter, ACM expanded its 300mm Ultra Fn furnace dry processing platform with the introduction of its Ultra Fn A furnace tool. The Ultra Fn A system adds thermal atomic layer deposition to ACM’s extensive list of supported furnace applications. The first Ultra Fn A furnace tool has been shipped to a top-tier China-based foundry manufacturer, and is expected to be qualified in 2023.

Financial Summary

Unless otherwise noted, the following figures refer to the third quarter of 2022 and comparisons are with the third quarter of 2021.

Revenue was $133.7 million, up 99.5%, reflecting an increase in revenue from single wafer cleaning, Tahoe and semi-critical cleaning, and incremental contribution from ECP, furnace and other technologies.

was $133.7 million, up 99.5%, reflecting an increase in revenue from single wafer cleaning, Tahoe and semi-critical cleaning, and incremental contribution from ECP, furnace and other technologies. Gross margin was 49.3%, up from 44.3%. Non-GAAP gross margin, which excludes stock-based compensation, was 49.4%, up from 44.5%. Gross margin exceeded the range of 40% to 45% reflected in the Company’s long-term business model. The Company expects gross margin to vary from period to period due to a variety of factors, such as sales volume, product mix and favorable currency impacts from a stronger dollar versus the Chinese RMB.

Operating expenses were $34.3 million, an increase of 91.9%. Non-GAAP operating expenses, which exclude the effect of stock-based compensation, were $32.6 million, up 94.8%. Operating expenses as a percent of revenue decreased to 25.7% from 26.7%. Non-GAAP operating expenses as a percent of revenue decreased to 24.4% from 25.0%.

were $34.3 million, an increase of 91.9%. Non-GAAP operating expenses, which exclude the effect of stock-based compensation, were $32.6 million, up 94.8%. Operating expenses as a percent of revenue decreased to 25.7% from 26.7%. Non-GAAP operating expenses as a percent of revenue decreased to 24.4% from 25.0%. Operating income was $31.6 million, up from $11.8 million. Non-GAAP operating income, which excludes the effect of stock-based compensation, was $33.5 million, up from $13.1 million.

was $31.6 million, up from $11.8 million. Non-GAAP operating income, which excludes the effect of stock-based compensation, was $33.5 million, up from $13.1 million. Unrealized loss on trading securities was $5.3 million. The loss reflects the change in market value of the indirect investment by ACM Shanghai in the STAR Market IPO shares of Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (“SMIC”). The value is marked-to-market quarterly and is excluded in the non-GAAP financial metrics.

was $5.3 million. The loss reflects the change in market value of the indirect investment by ACM Shanghai in the STAR Market IPO shares of Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (“SMIC”). The value is marked-to-market quarterly and is excluded in the non-GAAP financial metrics. Realized gain from sale of trading securities was $1.1 million due to the sale of a portion of ACM Shanghai’s shares of SMIC, and which generated net proceeds of $4.5 million.

was $1.1 million due to the sale of a portion of ACM Shanghai’s shares of SMIC, and which generated net proceeds of $4.5 million. Other income (expense), net was $7.2 million, which reflects $6.4 million due to gains recognized from the impact of exchange rates on foreign currency-denominated working capital transactions, versus ($0.3) million.

was $7.2 million, which reflects $6.4 million due to gains recognized from the impact of exchange rates on foreign currency-denominated working capital transactions, versus ($0.3) million. Income tax expense was $10.5 million, compared to a benefit of $0.3 million. As a result of a change in Section 174 of the U.S. Internal Revenue Code of 1986 that became effective on January 1, 2022, the effective tax rate for 2022 has increased , primarily due to a new requirement to capitalize and amortize previously deductible research and experimental expenses. The Company’s tax provision for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 assumes the rule will not be overturned and is based on capitalization of all of its R&D expenses for tax purposes.

was $10.5 million, compared to a benefit of $0.3 million. As a result of a change in Section 174 of the U.S. Internal Revenue Code of 1986 that became effective on January 1, 2022, the effective tax rate for 2022 has increased primarily due to a new requirement to capitalize and amortize previously deductible research and experimental expenses. The Company’s tax provision for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 assumes the rule will not be overturned and is based on capitalization of all of its R&D expenses for tax purposes. Net income attributable to ACM Research, Inc. was $21.0 million, compared to net income of $10.2 million. Non-GAAP net income attributable to ACM Research, Inc., which excludes the effect of stock-based compensation and unrealized loss on trading securities, was $28.2 million, as compared to non-GAAP net income of $12.4 million.

was $21.0 million, compared to net income of $10.2 million. Non-GAAP net income attributable to ACM Research, Inc., which excludes the effect of stock-based compensation and unrealized loss on trading securities, was $28.2 million, as compared to non-GAAP net income of $12.4 million. Net income per diluted share attributable to ACM Research, Inc. was $0.32, compared to $0.15. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share, which excludes the effect of stock-based compensation and unrealized loss on trading securities, was $0.42, compared to $0.19.

was $0.32, compared to $0.15. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share, which excludes the effect of stock-based compensation and unrealized loss on trading securities, was $0.42, compared to $0.19. Cash and cash equivalents were $336.3 million at September 30, 2022, versus $323.7 million at June 30, 2022. Cash and cash equivalents, plus restricted cash and time deposits were $473.2 million at September 30, 2022, versus $468.9 million at June 30, 2022.



Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

ACM presents non-GAAP gross margin, operating expenses, operating income, net income (loss) attributable to ACM Research, Inc. and basic and diluted earnings per share as supplemental measures to GAAP financial measures regarding ACM’s operational performance. These supplemental measures exclude the impact of stock-based compensation, which ACM does not believe is indicative of its core operating results. In addition, non-GAAP net income attributable to ACM Research, Inc. and basic and diluted earnings per share exclude non-cash change in fair value of financial assets and liabilities and unrealized gain on trading securities, which ACM also believes are not indicative of its core operating results. A reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is provided below under “Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

ACM believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors in assessing its operating performance. ACM uses these financial measures internally to evaluate its operating performance and for planning and forecasting of future periods. Financial analysts may focus on and publish both historical results and future projections based on the non-GAAP financial measures. ACM also believes it is in the best interests of investors for ACM to provide this non-GAAP information.

While ACM believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information to investors, there are limitations associated with the use of these non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures may not be reported by competitors, and they may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies due to differences in calculation methodologies. The non-GAAP financial measures are not an alternative to GAAP information and are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP financial measures. They should be used only as a supplement to GAAP information and should be considered only in conjunction with ACM’s consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in the third and fourth paragraphs of this press release, and under the heading “Outlook” and in the bullet “Launched and Shipped First New Furnace Tool to China-Based Foundry Customer” under the heading “Operating Highlights and Recent Announcements” above are not historical facts and may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the intent, belief and current expectations with respect to: the Company’s assessment of opportunities with potential customers in the U.S., Europe and other regions; construction and selection of the Company’s Lingang and South Korea production and R&D facilities; the Company’s expectations with respect to a renewed focus of investments in mature nodes and power devices; the Company’s assumptions with respect to the COVID-19 pandemic, customer demand, supply chain stability, and acceptances of tools; and the impact of the new U.S. Department of Commerce trade regulations on the Company’s business. Forward-looking statements are based on ACM management’s current expectations and beliefs, and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and that could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated or implied by the forward-looking statements. Those risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following, any of which could be exacerbated even further by the continuing COVID-19 outbreak in China and globally: anticipated customer orders or identified market opportunities may not grow or develop as anticipated; customer orders already received may be postponed or canceled; ACM may be unable to obtain the qualification and acceptance of its delivered tools when anticipated or at all, which would delay or preclude ACM’s recognition of revenue from the sale of those tools; suppliers may not be able to meet ACM’s demands on a timely basis; ACM’s technologies and tools may not gain market acceptance; ACM may be unable to compete effectively by, among other things, enhancing its existing tools, adding additional production capacity and engaging additional major customers; ACM may incur significant expenses long before it can recognize revenue from new products, if at all, due to the costs and length of research, development, manufacturing and customer evaluation process cycles; volatile global economic, market, industry and other conditions could result in sharply lower demand for products containing semiconductors and for ACM’s products and in disruption of capital and credit markets; ACM’s failure to successfully manage its operations, including its inability to hire, train, integrate and manage additional qualified engineers for research and development activities; and trade regulations, including those recently published by the U.S. Department of Commerce imposing certain restrictions on equipment shipments and business practices with China-based semiconductor manufacturers, currency fluctuations, political instability and war, all of which may materially and adversely affect ACM due to its substantial non-U.S. customer and supplier base and its substantial non-U.S. manufacturing operations. A further description of these risks, uncertainties and other matters can be found in filings ACM makes with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Because forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, actual results and events may differ materially from results and events currently expected by ACM. ACM undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof or to reflect any change in its expectations with regard to these forward-looking statements or the occurrence of unanticipated events.

ACM RESEARCH, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 (Unaudited) (In thousands, except for par value) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 336,275 $ 562,548 Restricted cash 367 519 Short-term time deposits 66,176 - Trading securities 14,164 29,498 Accounts receivable 188,341 105,553 Income tax receivable 63 1,082 Other receivables 15,135 18,979 Inventories 327,792 218,116 Advances to related party 5,158 2,383 Prepaid expenses 17,771 14,256 Total current assets 971,242 952,934 Property, plant and equipment, net 66,470 14,042 Land use right, net 8,547 9,667 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 2,647 4,182 Intangible assets, net 873 477 Long-term time deposits 70,400 - Deferred tax assets 6,576 13,166 Long-term investments 18,538 12,694 Other long-term assets 2,373 45,017 Total assets 1,147,666 1,052,179 Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities: Short-term borrowings 50,688 9,591 Current portion of long-term borrowings 2,260 2,410 Related party accounts payable 6,589 7,899 Accounts payable 92,325 93,451 Advances from customers 136,610 52,824 Deferred revenue 4,911 3,180 Income taxes payable 8,564 254 FIN-48 payable 2,054 2,282 Other payables and accrued expenses 40,281 31,735 Current portion of operating lease liability 1,320 2,313 Total current liabilities 345,602 205,939 Long-term borrowings 18,810 22,957 Long-term operating lease liability 1,327 1,869 Deferred tax liability 1,169 1,302 Other long-term liabilities 6,660 8,447 Total liabilities 373,568 240,514 Commitments and contingencies Equity: Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 5 5 Common stock 1 1 Additional paid in capital 601,431 595,045 Retained earnings 91,186 63,732 Statutory surplus reserve 8,312 8,312 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (57,920 ) 9,109 Total ACM Research, Inc. stockholders’ equity 643,015 676,204 Non-controlling interests 131,083 135,461 Total equity 774,098 811,665 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,147,666 $ 1,052,179

ACM RESEARCH, INC.



Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) ( In thousands, except share and per share data) ( In thousands, except share and per share data) Revenue $ 133,709 $ 67,013 $ 280,290 $ 164,609 Cost of revenue 67,742 37,328 150,480 95,199 Gross profit 65,967 29,685 129,810 69,410 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 13,133 6,363 27,494 17,460 Research and development 15,678 7,856 44,391 21,293 General and administrative 5,520 3,671 15,560 11,081 Total operating expenses, net 34,331 17,890 87,445 49,834 Income from operations 31,636 11,795 42,365 19,576 Interest income 2,016 33 5,965 113 Interest expense (419 ) (191 ) (986 ) (574 ) Realized gain from sale of trading securities 1,136 - 1,136 - Unrealized gain (loss) on trading securities (5,281 ) (919 ) (9,562 ) 1,817 Other income (expense), net 7,207 (255 ) 9,949 (683 ) Equity income in net income of affiliates 1,251 421 1,652 1,036 Income before income taxes 37,546 10,884 50,519 21,285 Income tax benefit (expense) (10,470 ) 266 (14,138 ) 3,021 Net income 27,076 11,150 36,381 24,306 Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 6,072 995 8,927 2,114 Net income attributable to ACM Research, Inc. $ 21,004 $ 10,155 $ 27,454 $ 22,192 Comprehensive income: Net income 27,076 11,150 36,381 24,306 Foreign currency translation adjustment (42,416 ) (409 ) (80,334 ) 1,259 Comprehensive Income (loss) (15,340 ) 10,741 (43,953 ) 25,565 Less: Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests and redeemable non-controlling interests (1,057 ) 757 (4,378 ) 2,471 Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to ACM Research, Inc. $ (14,283 ) $ 9,984 $ (39,575 ) $ 23,094 Net income attributable to ACM Research, Inc. per common share: Basic $ 0.35 $ 0.17 $ 0.46 $ 0.39 Diluted $ 0.32 $ 0.15 $ 0.41 $ 0.34 Weighted average common shares outstanding used in computing per share amounts: Basic 59,360,790 58,267,638 59,123,895 57,340,059 Diluted 65,612,665 66,127,548 65,629,273 65,191,020

ACM RESEARCH, INC.

Total Revenue by Product Category, by Equipment Type and by Region ` Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, (In thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Single wafer cleaning, Tahoe and semi-critical cleaning equipment $ 99,720 $ 49,448 $ 198,336 $ 127,322 ECP (front-end and packaging), furnace and other technologies 24,521 8,200 57,269 13,750 Advanced packaging (excluding ECP), services & spares 9,468 9,365 24,685 23,537 Total Revenue By Product Category $ 133,709 $ 67,013 $ 280,290 $ 164,609 Wet cleaning and other front-end processing tools $ 117,941 $ 49,448 $ 229,195 $ 127,322 Advanced packaging, other processing tools, services and spares 15,768 17,565 51,095 37,287 Total Revenue Front-end and Back-End $ 133,709 $ 67,013 $ 280,290 $ 164,609 Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Mainland China $ 131,180 $ 66,887 $ 273,585 $ 164,319 Other Regions 2,529 126 6,705 290 Total Revenue By Region $ 133,709 $ 67,013 $ 280,290 $ 164,609

ACM RESEARCH, INC.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

As described under “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” above, ACM presents non-GAAP gross margin, operating expenses, operating income, net income attributable to ACM Research, Inc., and basic and diluted earnings per share as supplemental measures to GAAP financial measures, each of which excludes stock-based compensation (SBC) from the equivalent GAAP financial line items. In addition, non-GAAP net income attributable to ACM Research, Inc., and basic and diluted earnings per share exclude unrealized gain on trading securities. The following table reconciles gross margin, operating expenses, operating income, net income attributable to ACM Research, Inc., and basic and diluted earnings per share to the related non-GAAP financial measures: