Electrophysiology Devices Market: A Safe Haven in Recession

Electrophysiology market was estimated at $6.49 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $22.65 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 14.4% from 2021 to 2030.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Are you awake during electrophysiology?

There may be several monitor screens showing your vital signs and the images of the catheter being moved through your body into your heart. You will likely be given a sedative in your IV before the test to help you relax. However, you will be somewhat awake during the test.

Rise in prevalence of cardiac arrhythmia, increase in demand for minimally invasive procedures, advancements in technology in the field of electrophysiology, and surge in number of approvals for electrophysiology devices drive the growth of the global electrophysiology market. On the other hand, high cost of electrophysiological devices impedes the growth to some extent. However, increase in number of key players to manufacture advanced electrophysiology devices is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Download Report Summary- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/452

Alarming rise in prevalence of cardiac arrhythmia, advancements in technology in pharmaceutical and medical device industry for manufacturing of electrophysiology products, rise in demand for cardiac ablation procedure, and increase in number of approval for electrophysiology catheter and other devices are expected to notably contribute toward the growth of the global electrophysiology market during the forecast period.

The global electrophysiology market is segmented into product, indication, end user, and region. On the basis of product, the market is segregated into EP ablation catheters, EP laboratory devices, EP diagnostic catheters, access devices, and others. The EP ablation catheters segment is further subcategorized into cryoablation EP catheters, radiofrequency ablation catheters, microwave ablation systems, laser ablation systems, and navigational advanced mapping accessories. The EP laboratory devices segment is further subcategorized into EP X-Ray systems, 3D mapping systems, EP recording systems, EP remote steering systems, and others.

(𝐈𝐧 𝐭𝐨𝐝𝐚𝐲’𝐬 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭, 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐢𝐬 𝐚 𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐩 𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐢𝐫 𝐛𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐧𝐞𝐞𝐝𝐬. 𝐖𝐡𝐢𝐥𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐞 𝐬𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬, 𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐦 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐬𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐢𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐲 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝. 𝐈𝐭 𝐚𝐥𝐬𝐨 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐧𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐠𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐬, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐞𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭, 𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐛𝐞𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐨𝐮𝐫, 𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐛𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐢𝐝𝐥𝐲 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐛𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐬. 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐢𝐝𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐛𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐩𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐞𝐬.)

For Purchase Inquiry- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/452

North America held the major share in 2020-

By region, the market across North America dominated in 2020, garnering more than two-thirds of the global electrophysiology market. This is due to rise in prevalence of cardiac arrhythmia and increase in number of approvals for electrophysiology devices in the province. Simultaneously, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 15.10% throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to rise in prevalence of atrial fibrillation, advancements in technology in the field of electrophysiology, growth in health care expenditures, and increase in geriatric population in the region.

Key players in the industry-

Biotronik SE & Co. KG

Boston Scientific Corporation

Abbott Laboratories

CardioFocus, Inc.

GE Healthcare

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medtronic Plc.

MicroPort Scientific Corporation

Siemens Healthineers AG.

Johnson & Johnson, Inc.

Request Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/452

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.