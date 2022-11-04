Crypto ATM Market to Touch Valuation of $2.1 billion by 2026 | Increasing Demand of Crypto ATM Across the Globe

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The Global Crypto ATM Market is expected to grow at a significant pace, reports IndustryARC.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Crypto ATM Market size is forecast to reach US$2.1 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 50.4% during 2021-2026. The Crypto ATM Market is estimated to witness a sustainable growth over the forecast period due to growing fund transfers in emerging countries, unstable financial regulations and increasing installations of Crypto ATMs in restaurants, bars, general stores, gas stations and other daily use public stores are the factors driving the growth of the Crypto ATM market. Adoption of digital banking transactions and digital currency as a substitute of cash culture has boost up the Crypto ATM Market. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=505294

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Crypto ATM Market highlights the following areas -

• The Crypto ATM Market is estimated to witness a sustainable growth over the forecast period due to growing fund transfers in emerging countries, instable financial regulations.

• Installation of Crypto ATMs in restaurants, bars, general stores, gas stations and other daily use public stores has uplift the market growth.

• The acceptance of Crypto currencies across various industries and various public-sector organizations in majority of the geographical regions has promoted the Crypto ATM Market.

• The vast adoption of crypto currencies like Bitcoin in leading start-up companies, academic institutions and E-commerce stores for payments in turn impels a high market growth and this forecast is expected to rise significantly in the coming years as well.

• Many of the leading economies like US, Canada, China, Japan and Others have legalized the use of crypto currency which has encouraged mankind in digital transactions.

Segmental Analysis:

• Unidirectional (1-Way) Crypto ATM has dominated the Crypto ATM Market with a share of 69.2% in 2020, the demand for 1-way crypto ATMs is growing due to its basic and easy functionality feature. A 1-way crypto ATM offers traditional transaction features where it allows the insertion of cash and withdrawal of Bitcoin only.

• Restaurants are some of the sectors which holds the largest market in Crypto ATM Market applications and are projected to grow at 62.5% CAGR through 2026. The quick and secure transaction facilities for all goods and services has uplifted its market globally.

• North America accounted for being the highest market among all the regions by geography at 42% in 2020. The market growth in this region is predominantly rising due to United States, which has the highest service providers of hardware and software used in production of Crypto ATM’S.

Click on the following link to buy the Crypto ATM Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=505294

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Crypto ATM Industry are -

1. General Bytes

2. Genesis Coin

3. Lamassu

4. Covault

5. Bitaccess

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Crypto-Atm-Market-Research-505294

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.



Related Reports:

A. Bitcoin Payments Ecosystem Market – Forecast (2021 - 2026):

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/46/global-bitcoin-payments-ecosystem-market-analysis.html

B. Cryptocurrency Trading and Asset Management Market – Forecast (2021 - 2026):

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/18929/cryptocurrency-trading-and-asset-management-market

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062