TELUS Corporation Notice of Cash Dividend
/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.3511 Canadian per share on the issued and outstanding Common shares payable on January 3, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 9, 2022.
By order of the Board
Andrea Wood
Chief Legal and Governance Officer
Vancouver, British Columbia
November 3, 2022
Contact: Investor Relations
1-800-667-4871
ir@telus.com