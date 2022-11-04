Sprott Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprott Inc. (NYSE/TSX: SII) (“Sprott” or the “Company”) today announced its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022.



Management commentary

“Sprott delivered solid results during the third quarter as we remained focused on executing our strategy against a backdrop of ongoing market turbulence. Assets Under Management ("AUM") were $21 billion as at September 30, 2022, down $0.9 billion (4%) from June 30, 2022 and up $0.6 billion (3%) from December 31, 2021. On both a three and nine months ended basis, the declines were due to market value depreciation across our fund products. However, year-to-date, the negative market impacts have been more than offset by strong inflows to our physical trusts, private strategies and the acquisition of the North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF," said Whitney George, CEO of Sprott.

"Energy transition is an increasingly important investment theme for Sprott. Over the past year, we have built a strong following in the space due to the success of our uranium vehicles and, during the third quarter, we launched an actively-managed strategy focused on energy transition materials. We expect this area to be a growth driver for our business going forward," added Mr. George.

Financial highlights1

Key AUM highlights

AUM was $21 billion as at September 30, 2022, down $0.9 billion (4%) from June 30, 2022 and up $0.6 billion (3%) from December 31, 2021. Our AUM was negatively impacted on both a three and nine months ended basis by market value depreciation across our fund products. However, on a nine months ended basis, our cumulative market value declines were more than offset by strong inflows to our physical trusts, private strategies and the onboarding of AUM on the closure of North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF acquisition (“URNM acquisition”), adding $1 billion to our AUM in the second quarter.



Key revenue highlights

Management fees were $29.2 million in the quarter, up $0.5 million (2%) from the quarter ended September 30, 2021 and $87 million on a year-to-date basis, up $10.8 million (14%) from the nine months ended September 30, 2021. Carried interest and performance fees were nil in the quarter and $2 million on a year-to-date basis, down $5.9 million (74%) from the nine months ended September 30, 2021. Net fees were $26.8 million in the quarter, up $0.7 million (3%) from the quarter ended September 30, 2021 and $80.3 million on a year-to-date basis, up $7.3 million (10%) from the nine months ended September 30, 2021. Our revenue performance was primarily due to strong net inflows to our exchange listed products segment (primarily our physical uranium and gold trusts) and higher average AUM from the URNM acquisition. These increases were partially offset by lower average AUM in our managed equities segment and lower carried interest crystallization in our private strategies segment on a year-to-date basis.

Commission revenues were $6.1 million in the quarter, down $5.2 million (46%) from the quarter ended September 30, 2021 and $25.6 million on a year-to-date basis, down $5.5 million (18%) from the nine months ended September 30, 2021. Net commissions were $3.2 million in the quarter, down $2.6 million (44%) from the quarter ended September 30, 2021 and $13.3 million on a year-to-date basis, down $3.7 million (22%) from the nine months ended September 30, 2021. Lower commissions were due to weaker mining equity origination activity in our brokerage segment and lower commissions earned in the quarter on the purchase of uranium in our exchange listed products segment.

Finance income was $0.9 million in the quarter, up $0.4 million (65%) from the quarter ended September 30, 2021 and $3.6 million on a year to date basis, up $0.8 million (29%) from the nine months ended September 30, 2021. Our results were primarily driven by higher income generation in co-investment positions we hold in LPs managed in our private strategies segment.



Key expense highlights

Net compensation expense was $14.1 million in the quarter, up $1.3 million (10%) from the quarter ended September 30, 2021 and $43.8 million on a year-to-date basis, up $8.3 million (23%) from the nine months ended September 30, 2021. The increase was primarily due to higher long-term incentive plan ("LTIP") amortization and higher salaries on new hires that were partially offset by lower annual incentive compensation ("AIP").

SG&A was $4.2 million in the quarter, up $0.6 million (15%) from the quarter ended September 30, 2021 and $11.9 million on a year-to-date basis, up $1.4 million (13%) from the nine months ended September 30, 2021. The increase was mainly due to higher marketing and technology costs.

1 See “non-IFRS financial measures” section on this press release and schedule 2 and 3 of "Supplemental financial information"

Earnings summary

Net income was $3.1 million ($0.12 per share) in the quarter, down 65%, or $5.6 million ($0.23 per share) from the quarter ended September 30, 2021 and $10.3 million on a year-to-date basis ($0.41 per share), down 55%, or $12.7 million ($0.51 per share) from the nine months ended September 30, 2021. Our results were negatively impacted by FX translation losses and the settlement of a legacy legal claim. Our earnings were also impacted by net market value depreciation of our co-investments and digital gold strategies on a year-to-date basis.

Adjusted base EBITDA was $16.8 million ($0.67 per share) in the quarter, up 1%, or $0.1 million from the quarter ended September 30, 2021 and $52.9 million ($2.11 per share) on a year-to-date basis up 14%, or $6.6 million ($0.25 per share) from the nine months ended September 30, 2021. Our results benefited from strong net inflows into our physical trusts (primarily our physical uranium and gold trusts) and the URNM acquisition. These increases were only partially offset by weaker mining equity origination activity in our brokerage segment and lower AUM in our managed equities segment.

Subsequent events

On November 3, 2022, the Sprott Board of Directors announced a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share.



Supplemental financial information

Please refer to the September 30, 2022 interim financial statements of the Company and the related management discussion and analysis filed earlier this morning for further details into the Company's financial position as at September 30, 2022 and the Company's financial performance for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022.





Schedule 1 - AUM continuity

3 months results (In millions $) AUM

June 30, 2022 Net

inflows (1) Market

value changes Other (2) AUM

Sep. 30, 2022 Blended net

management fee rate (3) Exchange listed products - Physical trusts - Physical Gold Trust 5,691 12 (468) — 5,235 0.35% - Physical Gold and Silver Trust 3,826 (12) (291) — 3,523 0.40% - Physical Silver Trust 3,267 75 (207) — 3,135 0.45% - Physical Uranium Trust 2,929 45 (131) — 2,843 0.30% - Physical Platinum & Palladium Trust 147 (7) 7 — 147 0.50% - Exchange Traded Funds - Uranium ETFs 758 24 102 — 884 0.68% - Gold ETFs 305 24 (43) — 286 0.35% 16,923 161 (1,031) — 16,053 0.39% Managed equities - Precious metals strategies 1,714 (48) (162) — 1,504 0.89% - Other (4)(5) 965 6 (68) — 903 1.20% 2,679 (42) (230) — 2,407 1.00% Private strategies 1,611 382 (6) (91) 1,896 0.75% Non-core AUM (6) 732 — (44) — 688 0.51% Total (7) 21,945 501 (1,311) (91) 21,044 0.50% 9 months results (In millions $) AUM

Dec. 31, 2021 Net

inflows (1) Market

value changes Other (2) AUM

Sep. 30, 2022 Blended net

management fee rate (3) Exchange listed products - Physical trusts - Physical Gold Trust 5,008 821 (594) — 5,235 0.35% - Physical Gold and Silver Trust 4,094 (60) (511) — 3,523 0.40% - Physical Silver Trust 3,600 257 (722) — 3,135 0.45% - Physical Uranium Trust 1,769 894 180 — 2,843 0.30% - Physical Platinum & Palladium Trust 132 17 (2) — 147 0.50% - Exchange Traded Funds - Uranium ETFs — 36 (194) 1,042 884 0.68% - Gold ETFs 356 39 (109) — 286 0.35% 14,959 2,004 (1,952) 1,042 16,053 0.39% Managed equities - Precious metals strategies 2,141 (55) (582) — 1,504 0.89% - Other (4)(5) 1,141 49 (287) — 903 1.20% 3,282 (6) (869) — 2,407 1.00% Private strategies 1,426 692 (13) (209) 1,896 0.75% Non-core AUM (6) 776 — (88) — 688 0.51% Total (7) 20,443 2,690 (2,922) 833 21,044 0.50% (1) See 'Net inflows' in the key performance indicators and non-IFRS and other financial measures section of the MD&A. (2) Includes new AUM from fund acquisitions and lost AUM from fund divestitures and capital distributions of our private strategies LPs. (3) Management fee rate represents the weighted average fees for all funds in the category. (4) Includes institutional managed accounts and high net worth discretionary managed accounts in the U.S. (5) Prior year figures have been restated to conform with current year presentation. See the “Business overview” section of the MD&A. (6) Previously called Other, this AUM is related to our legacy asset management business in Korea, which accounts for less than 1% of consolidated net income and EBITDA. (7) No performance fees are earned on exchange listed products. Performance fees are earned on all precious metals strategies (other than bullion funds) and are based on returns above relevant benchmarks. Other managed equities strategies primarily earn performance fees on flow-through products. Private strategies LPs earn carried interest calculated as a pre-determined net profit over a preferred return.





Schedule 2 - Summary financial information

(In thousands $) Q3

2022 Q2

2022 Q1

2022 Q4

2021 Q3

2021 Q2

2021 Q1

2021 Q4

2020 Summary income statements Management fees 29,158 30,620 27,172 27,783 28,612 25,062 22,452 22,032 Trailer, sub-advisor and fund expenses (1,278 ) (1,258 ) (853 ) (872 ) (637 ) (552 ) (599 ) (583 ) Direct payouts (1,121 ) (1,272 ) (1,384 ) (1,367 ) (1,892 ) (1,198 ) (890 ) (695 ) Carried interest and performance fees — — 2,046 4,298 — — 7,937 10,075 Carried interest and performance fee payouts - internal — — (1,029 ) (2,516 ) — (126 ) (4,580 ) (5,529 ) Carried interest and performance fee payouts - external (1) — — (476 ) (790 ) — — (595 ) — Net fees 26,759 28,090 25,476 26,536 26,083 23,186 23,725 25,300 Commissions 6,101 6,458 13,077 14,153 11,273 7,377 12,463 6,761 Commission expense - internal (2,385 ) (2,034 ) (3,134 ) (4,128 ) (3,089 ) (3,036 ) (5,289 ) (2,093 ) Commission expense - external (1) (476 ) (978 ) (3,310 ) (3,016 ) (2,382 ) (49 ) (253 ) (98 ) Net commissions 3,240 3,446 6,633 7,009 5,802 4,292 6,921 4,570 Finance income 933 1,186 1,433 788 567 932 1,248 1,629 Gain (loss) on investments 45 (7,884 ) (1,473 ) (43 ) 310 2,502 (4,652 ) (3,089 ) Other income (227 ) 170 208 313 529 438 303 949 Total net revenues 30,750 25,008 32,277 34,603 33,291 31,350 27,545 29,359 Compensation 18,934 19,364 21,789 20,632 18,001 15,452 22,636 20,193 Direct payouts (1,121 ) (1,272 ) (1,384 ) (1,367 ) (1,892 ) (1,198 ) (890 ) (695 ) Carried interest and performance fee payouts - internal — — (1,029 ) (2,516 ) — (126 ) (4,580 ) (5,529 ) Commission expense - internal (2,385 ) (2,034 ) (3,134 ) (4,128 ) (3,089 ) (3,036 ) (5,289 ) (2,093 ) Severance, new hire accruals and other (2) (1,349 ) (2,113 ) (514 ) (187 ) (207 ) (293 ) (44 ) (65 ) Net compensation 14,079 13,945 15,728 12,434 12,813 10,799 11,833 11,811 Severance, new hire accruals and other 1,349 2,113 514 187 207 293 44 65 Selling, general and administrative 4,239 4,221 3,438 4,172 3,682 3,492 3,351 2,320 Interest expense 884 483 480 239 312 260 350 331 Depreciation and amortization 710 959 976 1,136 1,134 1,165 1,117 1,023 Other expenses 5,697 868 1,976 2,910 3,875 876 4,918 4,528 Total expenses 26,958 22,589 23,112 21,078 22,023 16,885 21,613 20,078 Net income 3,071 757 6,473 10,171 8,718 11,075 3,221 6,720 Net Income per share 0.12 0.03 0.26 0.41 0.35 0.44 0.13 0.27 Adjusted base EBITDA 16,837 17,909 18,173 17,705 16,713 15,050 14,605 14,751 Adjusted base EBITDA per share 0.67 0.71 0.73 0.71 0.67 0.60 0.59 0.60 Operating margin 55 % 55 % 57 % 55 % 52 % 52 % 51 % 51 % Summary balance sheet Total assets 375,386 376,128 380,843 365,873 375,819 361,121 356,986 377,348 Total liabilities 103,972 89,264 83,584 74,654 84,231 64,081 67,015 86,365 Total AUM 21,044,252 21,944,675 23,679,354 20,443,088 19,016,313 18,550,106 17,073,078 17,390,389 Average AUM 21,420,015 23,388,568 21,646,082 20,229,119 19,090,702 18,343,846 17,188,205 16,719,815

(1) These amounts are included in the "Trailer, sub-advisor and fund expenses" line on the consolidated statements of operations.

(2) The majority of the 2022 amount is compensation and other transition payments to the former CEO that will be paid out over 3 years.





Schedule 3 - EBITDA reconciliation

3 months ended 9 months ended (in thousands $) Sep. 30, 2022 Sep. 30, 2021 Sep. 30, 2022 Sep. 30, 2021 Net income for the periods 3,071 8,718 10,301 23,014 Adjustments: Interest expense 884 312 1,847 922 Provision for income taxes 721 2,550 5,075 8,651 Depreciation and amortization 710 1,134 2,645 3,416 EBITDA 5,386 12,714 19,868 36,003 Other adjustments: (Gain) loss on investments (1) (45 ) (310 ) 9,312 1,840 Amortization of stock based compensation 3,633 452 10,911 1,248 Other expenses (2) 7,863 3,857 13,369 9,913 Adjusted EBITDA 16,837 16,713 53,460 49,004 Other adjustments: Carried interest and performance fees — — (2,046 ) (7,937 ) Carried interest and performance fee payouts - internal — — 1,029 4,706 Carried interest and performance fee payouts - external — — 476 595 Adjusted base EBITDA 16,837 16,713 52,919 46,368 Operating margin (3) 55 % 52 % 55 % 52 %

(1) This adjustment removes the income effects of certain gains or losses on short-term investments, co-investments, and digital gold strategies to ensure the reporting objectives of our EBITDA metric as described above are met.

(2) In addition to the items outlined in Note 5 of the interim financial statements, this reconciliation line also includes $1.3 million severance, new hire accruals and other for the three months ended September 30, 2022 (three months ended September 30, 2021 - $0.2 million) and $4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 (nine months ended September 30, 2021 - $0.5 million). This reconciliation line excludes income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest of $(0.8) million for the three months ended September 30, 2022 (three months ended September 30, 2021 - $0.2 million) and $(0.9) million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 (nine months ended September 30, 2021 - $0.3 million).

(3) Calculated as adjusted base EBITDA inclusive of depreciation and amortization. This figure is then divided by revenues before gains (losses) on investments, net of direct costs as applicable.





Non-IFRS Financial Measures

This press release includes financial terms (including AUM, net revenues, net commissions, net fees, expenses, adjusted base EBITDA, net compensation) that the Company utilizes to assess the financial performance of its business that are not measures recognized under International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”). These non-IFRS measures should not be considered alternatives to performance measures determined in accordance with IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Non-IFRS financial measures do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Our key performance indicators and non-IFRS and other financial measures are discussed below. For quantitative reconciliations of non-IFRS financial measures to their most directly comparable IFRS financial measures please see schedule 2 and schedule 3 of the "Supplemental financial information" section of this press release.

Net fees

Management fees, net of trailer, sub-advisor, fund expenses and direct payouts, and carried interest and performance fees, net of carried interest and performance fee payouts (internal and external), are key revenue indicators as they represent the net revenue contribution after directly associated costs that we generate from our AUM.

Net commissions

Commissions, net of commission expenses (internal and external), arise primarily from transaction-based service offerings of our brokerage segment and purchases and sales of uranium in our exchange listed products segment.

Net compensation

Net compensation excludes commission expenses paid to employees, other direct payouts to employees, carried interest and performance fee payouts to employees, which are all presented net of their related revenues in the MD&A, and severance, new hire accruals and other which are non-recurring.

EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted base EBITDA

EBITDA in its most basic form is defined as earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. EBITDA is a measure commonly used in the investment industry by management, investors and investment analysts in understanding and comparing results by factoring out the impact of different financing methods, capital structures, amortization techniques and income tax rates between companies in the same industry. While other companies, investors or investment analysts may not utilize the same method of calculating EBITDA (or adjustments thereto), the Company believes its adjusted base EBITDA metric, in particular, results in a better comparison of the Company's underlying operations against its peers and a better indicator of recurring results from operations as compared to other non-IFRS financial measures.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release contain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively referred to herein as the "Forward-Looking Statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify Forward-Looking Statements. In particular, but without limiting the forgoing, this press release contains Forward-Looking Statements pertaining to: (i) our belief that we will continue to grow in the energy transition space; and (ii) the declaration, payment and designation of dividends and confidence that our business will support the dividend level without impacting our ability to fund future growth initiatives.

Although the Company believes that the Forward-Looking Statements are reasonable, they are not guarantees of future results, performance or achievements. A number of factors or assumptions have been used to develop the Forward-Looking Statements, including: (i) the impact of increasing competition in each business in which the Company operates will not be material; (ii) quality management will be available; (iii) the effects of regulation and tax laws of governmental agencies will be consistent with the current environment; (iv) the impact of COVID-19; and (v) those assumptions disclosed under the heading "Critical Accounting Estimates, Judgments and Changes in Accounting Policies" in the Company’s MD&A for the period ended September 30, 2022. Actual results, performance or achievements could vary materially from those expressed or implied by the Forward-Looking Statements should assumptions underlying the Forward-Looking Statements prove incorrect or should one or more risks or other factors materialize, including: (i) difficult market conditions; (ii) poor investment performance; (iii) failure to continue to retain and attract quality staff; (iv) employee errors or misconduct resulting in regulatory sanctions or reputational harm; (v) performance fee fluctuations; (vi) a business segment or another counterparty failing to pay its financial obligation; (vii) failure of the Company to meet its demand for cash or fund obligations as they come due; (viii) changes in the investment management industry; (ix) failure to implement effective information security policies, procedures and capabilities; (x) lack of investment opportunities; (xi) risks related to regulatory compliance; (xii) failure to manage risks appropriately; (xiii) failure to deal appropriately with conflicts of interest; (xiv) competitive pressures; (xv) corporate growth which may be difficult to sustain and may place significant demands on existing administrative, operational and financial resources; (xvi) failure to comply with privacy laws; (xvii) failure to successfully implement succession planning; (xviii) foreign exchange risk relating to the relative value of the U.S. dollar; (xix) litigation risk; (xx) failure to develop effective business resiliency plans; (xxi) failure to obtain or maintain sufficient insurance coverage on favourable economic terms; (xxii) historical financial information being not necessarily indicative of future performance; (xxiii) the market price of common shares of the Company may fluctuate widely and rapidly; (xxiv) risks relating to the Company’s investment products; (xxv) risks relating to the Company's proprietary investments; (xxvi) risks relating to the Company's lending business; (xxvii) risks relating to the Company’s brokerage business; (xxviii) those risks described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company’s annual information form dated February 24, 2022; and (xxix) those risks described under the headings "Managing Financial Risks" and "Managing Non-Financial Risks" in the Company’s MD&A for the period ended September 30, 2022. In addition, the payment of dividends is not guaranteed and the amount and timing of any dividends payable by the Company will be at the discretion of the Board of Directors of the Company and will be established on the basis of the Company’s earnings, the satisfaction of solvency tests imposed by applicable corporate law for the declaration and payment of dividends, and other relevant factors. The Forward-Looking Statements speak only as of the date hereof, unless otherwise specifically noted, and the Company does not assume any obligation to publicly update any Forward-Looking Statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be expressly required by applicable securities laws.

About Sprott

Sprott is a global leader in precious metal and real asset investments. We are specialists. Our in-depth knowledge, experience and relationships separate us from the generalists. Our investment strategies include Exchange Listed Products, Managed Equities, Private Strategies and Brokerage. Sprott has offices in Toronto, New York and London and the company’s common shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol (SII). For more information, please visit www.sprott.com.

