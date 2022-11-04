Ashland recognized with Commitment to Life Award by Natura&Co

/EIN News/ -- WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ashland Inc. (NYSE: ASH) has been recognized with the Commitment to Life Award in the Human Rights category by Natura&Co for Ashland’s Responsible Solvers™ sustainable guar farming and education program using science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) to train men and women farmers in Rajasthan, India.

Natura &Co has a strong belief in the power of cooperation, co-creation, and collaboration to create shared value for all. The global, purpose driven group comprised of four iconic beauty companies including Avon, Natura, The Body Shop and Aesop, operates in more than 100 countries, with over 3,700 stores and 35,000 employees.

Natura &Co group created its Commitment to Life sustainability vision which sets bold goals for the next decade to intensify actions and help solve some of the most urgent problems in the world including addressing the climate crisis and protecting the Amazon, ensuring equality and inclusion, and embracing circularity and regeneration across business. The principle behind the vision is to provide business solutions for issues facing the world while generating a positive impact.

Natura&Co believes engaging their strong supplier network is essential to achieving their goals and the Commitment to Life Award aims to develop, enhance and strengthen relationships with strategic suppliers and enable agents of transformation, leveraging the performance of the supply chain while joining forces to expand value and create a positive impact for the world.

"I am proud that Ashland has received this prestigious award and recognize that no one company, community, government or non-governmental agency can deliver on their environment, social and governance goals alone,” said Guillermo Novo, chair and chief executive officer, Ashland. “In today’s world, Ashland is inextricably tied to participants in our value chain including our suppliers, customers, consumers, and communities who all have a role to play in reconciling the needs of people, planet and profit. Ashland’s Responsible Solvers™ program brings that philosophy to life in the context of local community needs, and always in the context of Ashland’s unique problem-solving abilities.”

The Commitment to Life Award ranked all Natura suppliers globally, from all aspects of business, to recognize a Positive Impact Project carried out in 2021. The Commitment to Life Awards included three categories, aligned with the Natura Sustainability Vision’s three pillars, which include “Amazônia em pé” (“Standing Amazon”), Circularity, and Human Rights. Ashland won the Commitment to Life Award in the Human Rights category. More information can be found here https://www.ashland.com/sustainability/guar

Ashland recently launched the company’s 2021 ESG Report and extensive ESG online experience reinforcing the company’s purpose to responsibly solve for a better world. To learn more visit ashland.com/ESG

To learn more about Natura, visit https://www.naturaeco.com/the-group/who-we-are/

About Ashland

Ashland Inc. (NYSE: ASH) is a global additives and specialty ingredients company with a conscious and proactive mindset for environment, social and governance (ESG). The company serves customers in a wide range of consumer and industrial markets, including architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care and pharmaceutical. Approximately 3,900 passionate, tenacious solvers – from renowned scientists and research chemists to talented engineers and plant operators – thrive on developing practical, innovative and elegant solutions to complex problems for customers in more than 100 countries. Visit ashland.com and ashland.com/ESG to learn more.

™ Trademark, Ashland or its subsidiaries, registered in various countries.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:

Investor Relations: Media Relations: Seth A. Mrozek Carolmarie C. Brown +1 (302) 594-5010 +1 (302) 995-3158 samrozek@ashland.com ccbrown@ashland.com

Attachments