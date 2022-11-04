Medical Aesthetic Devices Market Are Valued At Around US$ 38.91 Bn In 2030 with US Economic Report

The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market trends, top segments, major investment pockets, regional, value chain, and competitive landscape.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per research conducted by Allied Market Research, the global medical aesthetic devices market was valued at $13.5 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $38.9 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.7% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market trends, top segments, major investment pockets, regional scenarios, value chain, and competitive landscape.

What are aesthetic devices?

Aesthetic (cosmetic) devices are typically used to improve appearance. They may be regulated by FDA depending upon their intended use and whether they impact the structure or function of the body.

What is the future of aesthetics?

Consumer interest in medical aesthetics continues to rise, and the growth rate of the North American medical aesthetics market is expected to accelerate to more than 10 percent annually through 2030.

Technological advancements along with increase in awareness about aesthetic appearance fuel the growth of the medical aesthetics market.

Increase in demand for minimally invasive & noninvasive reconstruction surgeries, technological advancements, surge in incidence of congenital face & tooth deformities, and increase in awareness about aesthetic appearance are expected to drive the medical aesthetic industry. However, high costs of treatment, low reimbursements, and risk of malfunctions are expected to impede the medical aesthetic market growth.

Covid-19 Scenario-

The global economic recession, decline in product demand, and temporary closure of most of the beauty centers affected the medical aesthetic devices market, especially during the initial phase of the pandemic.

However, the market is anticipated to recoup really soon.

Rise in demand for minimally invasive & noninvasive reconstruction surgeries drives the growth of the global medical aesthetic devices market. On the other hand, high costs of treatment, low reimbursements, and risk of malfunctions associated with implants impede the growth to some extent. However, development of the medical tourism industry, emergence of tourism medical spas, and adoption of aesthetic procedures to enhance physical appearance are anticipated to pave the way for lucrative opportunities in the industry.

KEY FINDINGS OF STUDY

The aesthetic implants segment accounted for a share of three-fourths of the total market in 2020.

The non-surgical segment is estimated to register CAGR of 11.1% from 2020 to 2030.

The hospitals & clinics accounted for more than three-fifths of the total market in 2020.

The surgical segment to dominate by 2030-

By application, the surgical segment contributed to the lion’s share in 2020, holding more than two-thirds of the global medical aesthetic devices market. This is attributed to the fact that surgical medical aesthetic procedures are more accessible and affordable when compared with the non-surgical measures. However, the non-surgical segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 11.1% from 2021 to 2030.

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

Granular insights at global/regional/country level

Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

Winning imperatives

Exhaustive coverage on ‘Strategic Developments’ registered by leading players of the market.

Some of the Top Players in the Global Market Are:

Johnson & Johnson

LUMENIS LTD

MERZ PHARMA GMBH & CO. KGAA

Hologic, Inc.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Allergan plc

Sientra Inc

Dentsply Sirona Inc.

SYNERON MEDICAL LTD

VALEANT PHARMACEUTICAL INTERNATIONAL, INC

Medical Aesthetic Devices Market: By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Austria)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

Important Questions Being Answered by the Market Report

What is the Medical Aesthetic Devices Market size and growth?

What are the prominent and latest trends impacting the market?

Which regions will observe growth on new occasions?

Which players are adopting a functioning and planned framework to obtain customer loyalty?

