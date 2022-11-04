At 4.3% CAGR, Chickpea Flour Market Size Worth USD $5.2 billion by 2027: IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The increasing application of chickpea flour in the food industry is the preeminent driver driving the growth of the Global Chickpea Flour Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Global Chickpea Flour Market size is estimated to reach $5.2 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Chickpea flour is a thin powder derived from finely grounding the garbanzo beans. Just like lupin beans, garbanzo comes from a legume food family. This pulse flour (chickpea) is highly renowned in the Indian subcontinent as it is used as an essential ingredient in cuisines of South Asian nations such as Nepal, Pakistan, Myanmar, India, and others.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Global-Chickpea-Flour-Market-Research-513920

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Global Chickpea Flour Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, the Asia-Pacific Global Chickpea Flour Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021, and it is poised to dominate the market over the forecast period 2022-2027. Owing to the capability of converting chick-pea flour into various food applications has allowed the market to hold the highest share. Moreover, in the forecast period, other regions of Asia-Pacific would contribute favorably owing to better production capabilities.

2. The increasing application of chickpea flour in the food industry is the preeminent driver driving the growth of the Global Chickpea Flour Market. Environmental challenges and a few health complications accompanied by chickpea flour are said to reduce the market growth.

3. Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Global Chickpea Flour Market report.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=513920

Segmental Analysis:

Chickpea Flour Market Segment Analysis-By Application : The Global Chickpea Flour Market, based on the application type, can be further segmented into dairy products, animal feeds, food preparation (=confectionery and bakery), cosmetics and others. The food industry segment held the largest share in 2021. The growth is owing to the tremendous use of chickpea flour in the preparation of foods, especially confectioneries and bakery items.

Chickpea Flour Market Segment Analysis-By Distribution Channel : The Global Chickpea Flour Market, based on distribution channels, can be further segmented into offline platforms (=supermarket/hypermarkets, convenience, and departmental stores, small retail shops, and others) and online platforms. The offline platform segment held the largest share in 2021.

Chickpea Flour Market Segment Analysis-By Geography : The Global Chickpea Flour Market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. Asia-pacific held the largest share with 38% of the overall market in 2021.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Chickpea Flour Industry are -

1. Archer Daniel Midland

2. Batory Foods

3. The Scoular Company

4. SunOpta

5. Anchor Ingredients

Click on the following link to buy the Chickpea Flour Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=513920

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Similar Reports:

A. Lupin Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Lupin-Market-Research-507372

B. Food Leavening Agent Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/17828/food-leavening-agent-market.html

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062