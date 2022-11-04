An Ultimate Guide to Electric Power Tools Market is Projected to Reach $124.4 Billion by 2031, Says AMR

Electric Power Tools Market Research, 2031

electric power tools market size was valued at $70.2 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $124.4 billion by 2031

PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global electric power tools market size was valued at $70.2 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $124.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2031.

This research report will give you deep insights about the electric power tools market and it will also help you in strategic decision making. The final research document is an exhaustive document comprising of pages. All our reports are usually purchased across industries by Executives, Managers, Senior Managers, Strategy people, Directors, Vice Presidents, CXOs, etc. and help them in understanding about the market trends and analysis, competition, industry landscape, market size, market revenue, forecast, COVID-19 impact analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

The report doles out an explicit segmentation of the global electric power tools market in-depth analysis of each segment and sub-segment is offered in the report with the help of graphical formats. This study is important in terms of getting through the highest revenue generating and fastest growing segments and incorporating different strategies to achieve growth during the forecast period.

The state-of-the-art research on electric power tools market, which is a detailed analysis of business space inclusive of the current market trends, competitive background, and size of the market. Encircling one or more parameters among analysis of the product, application potential, and global and regional growth strategies.

The global market is expected to grow significantly in the forecast period, owing to the adoption of cordless equipment resulting in increased operating hours. However, factors such as high costs and maintenance of moving parts and fluctuations in prices of raw materials are hampering the market's growth.

Furthermore, the global electric power tools market report holds out a detailed estimation of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market growth so as to aid the frontrunners in formulating new strategies to gain a competitive edge over other players.

The report, finally, offers the analysis of the top 10 companies and a fair estimation of their electric power tools market share. The report takes in their company profiles coupled with an inclusive information on their market share, company description, key developments, and financial breakdown. Moreover, the company profile sections include the data about the enterprise’s products and services.

𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐜𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞 & 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐬:

LIST OF KEY COMPANIES PROFILED:

• Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)

• Stanley, Black & Decker, Inc. (U.S.)

• Hilti Corporation (Liechtenstein)

• Atlas Copco AB (Sweden)

• Makita Corporation (Japan)

• Emerson Electric Co. (U.S.)

• Hitachi Koki Ltd. (Japan)

• Ingersoll Rand (U.S.)

• Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd. (Hong Kong)

• Enerpac Tool Group (U.S.)

The global power tools market report provides detailed information regarding various insights into the industry. Some of them are growth drivers, restraints, competitive landscape, regional analysis, and challenges. It further offers an analytical depiction of the market trends and estimations to illustrate the forthcoming investment pockets. The market is quantitatively analyzed from 2022 to 2029 to provide financial competency. The information gathered in the report has been taken from several primary and secondary sources.

