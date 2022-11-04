Digital Printing Market to Hit Sales Value of $17.5 Billion By 2026 | IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The Global Digital Printing Market is expected to grow at a significant pace, report by IndustryARC.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Digital Printing Market size is forecast to reach US$17.5 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 12.1% during 2021-2026. The market growth is attributed to the factors such as rapid industrialisation, growing demand from textile and packaging industries and others. Moreover, growing demand of printing for e-commerce also boosts the market growth. Globally, development of wide range of options, rise in adoption in textile industry and advertising, and increasing usage of UV Curable Ink and dye sublimation are the prime growth drivers of global digital print heads. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Digital Printing Market highlights the following areas -

• Fast multimedia connectivity, interactivity and an 'always going' culture in acquaintances have fuelled market development.

• Moreover, the development of the packaging and textile industries and the decrease in the cost of digital printer printing per system speed up the growth of digital printing technology worldwide.

• APAC region is anticipated to dominate the global digital printing market in the forecast period 2021-2026 owing to growing digitization, industrialisation technological developments, growth of textile industries and others.

Segmental Analysis:

• Digital printing market is segmented into Aqueous, Solvent, UV-cured, Latex, Dye sublimation and others. The UV- Cured ink type segment held the highest market share in 2020 at 36.2%. Moreover, it is anticipated to witness the significant market growth during the forecast period 2021-2026.

• Laser print head type segment held a market share of digital printing in 2020 at 31.2%. Moreover, it is anticipated to witness the fastest market growth during the forecast period 2021-2026. The increasing need for advanced printing technology to improve flexibility and performance of the whole workflow is a major factor driving the growth of laser printers.

• APAC region is anticipated to observe the significant market growth during the forecast period 2021-2026 at 15.0%. The market growth is attributed to rapid growth in industrialisation that has created increase in demand for digital printing. Technological developments along with increasing methods of printing are also fuelling the market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Digital Printing Industry are -

1. Canon Inc.

2. Hewlett-Packard Development Company LP

3. Mimaki Engineering Co. Ltd.

4. Ricoh Company Ltd.

5. RoLAnd Dg Corporation

