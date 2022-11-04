High Dynamic Range Industry | Explore Top Factors that Will Boost the Global Market in Future 2030

High Dynamic Range Industry

Increasing demand for smartphones is one of the main drives behind the growth of this market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, November 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, The global high dynamic range market was valued at $13,760.0 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $126,740.0 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 25.1%.

A surge in penetration of smartphones, ongoing demand for large-screen displays with high resolutions, and a high potential for digital photography has boosted the growth of the global high dynamic range market. However, the rise in the need for considerably higher bandwidth for broadcasting high dynamic range content hinders the market growth. On the contrary, the advent of new high dynamic range-compatible devices and a surge in on-demand content delivery services are expected to unlock new opportunities for the market players in the future.

By application, the entertainment segment held the lion's share in 2020, contributing to nearly half of the global high dynamic range industry. However, the video streaming segment is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 27.1% from 2021 to 2030, due to the rise in demand for high dynamic range video streaming as it offers higher contrast and precise & detailed shadows with more clarity.

By type, the HDR 10+ segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the global high dynamic range market, as it uses dynamic metadata rather than static, making the picture look more realistic. However, the Dolby vision segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 28.2% during the forecast period, as it offers several advantages over HDR formats.

By region, the market across North America dominated in 2020, holding around two-fifths of the market, due to strong presence of successful camera brands and manufacturers in the region. However, the global high dynamic range market across Asia-Pacific is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 28.1% during the forecast period, owing to surge in demand from the gaming, media, and entertainment industries.

Some of the key high dynamic range industry players profiled in the report include Apple, Inc., Canon, Nikon Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., LG Display Co., Ltd., OmniVision Technologies, Olympus Corp., Sony Corporation, Fujifilm Holding Corporation, and Casio Computer Co., Ltd. This study includes market trends, high dynamic range market analysis, and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

Covid-19 scenario:

• During the Covid-19 pandemic, the demand for video streaming and entertainment increased during the lockdown, boosting the demand for high dynamic range solutions.

• However, the pandemic negatively affected the market due to a disrupted supply chain and drop in the production of displays. Moreover, the shortage of logistics support, quarantine procedures, and shortage of labor hampered the market.

