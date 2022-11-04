Antimicrobial Nano-coatings Market to Garner US$ 5.9 Mn Revenue at a Steady CAGR by the end of 2032. Growth is Due to Expansion of Healthcare Facilities Worldwide | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The Antimicrobial Nano-coatings Market in China is estimated to witness a 22.9% growth rate over the coming assessment period of 2022 and 2032. Medical & healthcare is estimated to be a key end-use industry, and the segment is set to account for about 60%-65% of the global antimicrobial Nano Coatings Market

The global antimicrobial nano-coatings market is expected to showcase a phenomenal growth rate by exhibiting an opulent CAGR of around 20.3% over the projection period from 2022 to 2032. The global market is predicted to reach a valuation of US$ 930.5 Mn in 2022 and is further expected to top a valuation of US$ 5,893.7 Mn by the end of 2032.



As per the Future Market Insights estimations, the historical period of global antimicrobial nano-coatings market witnessed around 7.6% year-over-year growth in the historical period (2017 to 2021). Over the recent years, it has been witnessed that the demand for antimicrobial nano-coatings has been consistently growing across the globe owing to the consistent expansion of several end-use industries.

Antimicrobial nano-coatings are known to be nanotechnology-based coating techniques that are used to kill both gram-positive and gram-negative bacteria. They can bind to bacterial cell membranes and interfere with bacterial metabolism to create a pathogen-free surface. The demand for antimicrobial nano-coatings is expected to be influenced by certain industrial and innovative factors, including their surging utilization in the healthcare, automotive, food & beverage, and packaging sectors.

In addition to that, surging investments in research and development activities and the rising focus of companies toward sustainability are also projected to bode well for the market. As per the estimations, the antimicrobial nano-coatings market is expected to account for around 15%-18% of the global nano-coatings industry.

Antimicrobial nano-coatings are predicted to gain immense popularity, especially within the healthcare sector owing to their ability to reduce the risk of microbes such as E. coli and legionella. They play a crucial role in maintaining infection control protocols. Furthermore, antimicrobial nano-coatings are also expected to find several drop-in centers, surgical rooms, home care, and hospitals with various products including pull cords, floors, beds, nurse call systems, cubicle curtains, handles, case note holders, paints, and walls. They are known to be effective against viruses, fungi, and certain microorganisms such as methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) and vancomycin-resistant enterococci (VRE), depending on the type of antimicrobial agent used.

Key Takeaways

Emerging economies such as India, China, and others have a higher growth potential in the antimicrobial nano-coatings market owing to the rapid growth in the industrial sector. These countries are presenting significant demand for antimicrobial nano-coatings on the back of rapid expansion of the medical & healthcare, food, packaging, as well as building and construction industries.

Antimicrobial nano-coatings are actively looking for applications in the healthcare sector in order to create a sterile environment in hospitals. In addition to that, surging investments by key players within the manufacturing industries via domestic and foreign direct investment (FDI) flows are expected to propel the antimicrobial nano-coatings market.

All the aforementioned factors are anticipated to create considerable growth opportunities for various companies along with paving way for the antimicrobial nano-coatings market within the global landscape in the assessment period. Furthermore, manufacturers in the automotive, building & construction, medical & healthcare, and food & beverages industries are likely to find a wide variety of applications for antimicrobial nano-coatings in emerging nations.

The widespread expansion of the construction industry in numerous countries including Ireland, the U.S., the U.K., Sweden, the Netherlands, Germany, Poland, and Hungary is further projected to drive the global antimicrobial nano-coatings market in the next ten years. Moreover, hefty government funding especially in Europe combined with the presence of supportive measures like incentives, tax breaks, and subsidies, is likely to aid growth.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent key manufacturers in the global antimicrobial nano-coatings are shifting towards the adoption of plenty of business models, including backward integration and forward integration models. The rising adoption of different business models has aided companies to improve their manufacturing capabilities and avoid disruptions in the supply chain.

Antimicrobial Nanocoatings Market Outlook by Category

By Substrate:

Plastics Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene Polycarbonate Others

Glass Soda-lime Glass Borosilicate Quartz

Metal & Alloys Aluminum Brass Copper Steel

Others

By Material Type:

Nano-silver

Nano-gold

Metal Halides

Organic Nanoparticles

Nanocomposites

Metal Nanohybrids

Others



By End-Use Industry:

Automotive

Building & Construction

Consumer Goods

Food & Beverages

Medical & Healthcare

Packaging

Textiles

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

Middle East & Africa

More Insights into the Antimicrobial Nano-coatings Market

The U.S. is anticipated to dominate the global antimicrobial nano-coatings market by being the key producer and consumer all over the world. The U.S. antimicrobial nano-coatings market was valued at US$ 240.4 Mn in 2021. Growth in the country is attributed to the technological advancements in the medical & healthcare industry, the presence of well-developed healthcare facilities, and the high demand for microbes-free coatings are some of the key driving factors for the antimicrobial nano-coatings market in the U.S.

