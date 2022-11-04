Absinthe Market Size to Boost USD $44.6 billion By 2027 | CAGR 3.4% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Absinthe Market size is estimated to reach $44.6 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Absinthe falls under the category of spirits that have anise flavor and are usually fabricated from antispasmodic plant green anise, leaves of common wormwood plant (Artemisia absinthium) which have a bitter aroma, and several other medicinal herbs. Besides, wormwood botanicals like lemon balm, star anise, melissa, and hyssop are taken into consideration during the fabrication of absinthe. These herbs ensure a dark green color to the spirit. Owing to its health benefits such as healthier metabolism, and anesthetic properties it plays a significant role in the medical industry. Absinthe is recognized worldwide for its humungous alcohol by volume content of 45-76%.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Absinthe Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, the Europe Absinthe Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021. However, Asia-Pacific is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027.

2. Proliferating alcohol consumption throughout the globe is said to be the preeminent driving factor for the growth of the Absinthe Market. A permanent ban on its usage due to health hitches like hallucinations, seizures, and facial contractions is said to reduce the market growth.

3. Detailed analysis on the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Absinthe Market report

Segmental Analysis:

Absinthe Market Segment Analysis - By Type : The Absinthe Market based on the type can be further segmented into bohemian, liqueur, amber, blanche, ordinaire, verte, reve pastis, and others. The bohemian segment held the largest share in 2021.

Absinthe Market Segment Analysis - By Application : The Absinthe Market based on the application can be further segmented into food and beverages, cosmetics, pharmaceutical industry, and others. The food and beverage segment held the largest share in 2021.

Absinthe Market Segment Analysis-By Geography : The Absinthe Market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. Europe held the largest share with 37% of the overall market in 2021. The growth in this segment is owing to the factors such as ferocious alcohol consumption.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Absinthe Industry are -

1. Pacific Distillery

2. Hood River Distiller

3. La Fee Absinthe

4. La Clandestine

5. Hill's Liquere North America

