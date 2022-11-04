Antibiotics Drugs Market Size to Hit US$65.3 Billion by 2027 | Exhibit a CAGR of 5.2% (2022-2027)

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Heightening Applications Of Cephalosporins Are Expected To Boost The Demand Of Antibiotics Drugs Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Antibiotics Drugs Market size is estimated to reach $65.3 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Antibiotics Drugs, also termed anti bacteria's, are medicines that decimate or delay the development of bacteria. They involve a series of potent medications and are utilized to treat ailments brought about by bacteria. The emerging predominance of bacterial contaminations requiring the application of fluoroquinolones antibiotics in conjunction with the requirement for efficient and novel antibiotics is set to propel the growth of the Antibiotics Drugs Market during the forecast period 2022-2027. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Antibiotics Drugs Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, Asia-Pacific Antibiotics Drugs Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the soaring intake of antibiotics like fluoroquinolones antibiotics and the increasing predominance of infectious ailments in the Asia-Pacific region.

2. Antibiotics Drugs Market growth is being driven by the developments in generic drugs, the application of antibiotics against the parasites and the surging susceptible population of the elderly. However, certain issues connected with antibiotic resistance and long and monotonous regulatory processes are some of the major factors hampering the growth of the Antibiotics Drugs Market.

3. Antibiotics Drugs Market Detailed Analysis on the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Antibiotics Drugs Market report.

Segmental Analysis:

Antibiotics Drugs Market Segment Analysis – By Product Type: The Cephalosporins Segment held the largest market share in 2021. This growth is owing to the establishment and introduction of more novel medications and combinations to treat an extensive series of bacterial infections. Fluoroquinolones are another type of antibiotic.

Antibiotics Drugs Market Segment Analysis – By Spectrum Of Activity: The Broad-Spectrum Antibiotic Segment held the largest market share in 2021. This growth is owing to the soaring application of broad-spectrum antibiotics against an extensive series of ailments which in turn supports the fight against antimicrobial resistance. Fluoroquinolones have broad-spectrum antimicrobial activity.

Antibiotics Drugs Market Segment Analysis – By Geography: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific (Antibiotics Drugs Market) held the largest share with 33% of the overall market in 2021. The growth of this region is owing to the uncontrolled sales and surplus intake of antibiotics including fluoroquinolones in the region.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Antibiotics Drugs industry are -

1. Pfizer, Inc

2. Janssen Pharmaceuticals

3. Abbott laboratories

4. GlaxoSmithKline plc

5. Sanofi S.A.

