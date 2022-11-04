Butyraldehyde Market size is forecast to reach US$355 Million by 2026 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Butyraldehyde Market size is forecast to reach US$355 Million by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 4.1% during 2021-2026.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Butyraldehyde market size is forecast to reach US$355 Million by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 4.1% during 2021-2026. Butyraldehyde also known as butanal is a colorless and strong -smelling liquid. It is utilized as an intermediate in a wide array of chemical activities. Butyraldehyde is broadly consumed as a raw material for organic synthesis products such as n-butanol, 2-ethylhexanoic acid, and polyvinyl buthylal. And the chemicals are in turn used extensively in the fabrication of synthetic resins, pharmaceuticals intermediates, rubber accelerators, perfumes, plasticizers, pesticides, antioxidants, textile auxiliaries, perfumery, solvents, and various types of additives that are used in various industries. Besides the increasing application in the paints and coatings sector along with the other factors are expected to drive the global butyraldehyde market during the forecast period.

1. North America dominates the Butyraldehyde Market owing to the rapid increase in chemical and construction sector. For instance, U.S. Department of Transportation announced US$905.25 million investment for the round of the Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) grant program, will add momentum for the region’s construction industry.

3. The rising demand of butyraldehyde in the application of paints and coatings industry is likely to boost the market.

1. N-Butanol held the largest share in the Butyraldehyde Market in 2020. N-Butanol is utilized as a component in the production of acrylates which are widely used in the production of paints and coatings, textiles, and others. N-Butanol has huge demand as bio-fuel and bio-based n-Butanol would most likely be the desired fuel owing to its properties such as less hydrophilic nature, high energy content, more energy per volume, higher compatibility, and low volatility with the existing base of oil infrastructure, low corrosive nature, and environmentally friendly products.

2. Increasing rubber production across the globe, for instance, according to the Thai Rubber Association, Thailand is the largest producer of natural rubber and have produced 4.24 million tons of rubber in 2020 and have witnessed a 11% increase in the annual growth rate in 2019.

3. Chemical segment held the largest share in the Butyraldehyde Market in 2020 up to 6.3%. The chemical segment is significantly growing in terms of revenue, owing to the high demand for butyraldehyde in various specialty chemicals. It is an organic compound which is the aldehyde derivative of butane and chiefly use as a synthetic flavoring agent in foodstuffs like alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, baked goods and candies. The demand for n-butanol is rising as it is used as a chemical intermediate and as a solvent for ambient dry and baking coatings.

The top 5 players in the Butyraldehyde industry are:

1. DowDupont,

2. BASF,

3. Eastman,

4. OXEA-Chemicals,

5. Santa Cruz Biotech,

