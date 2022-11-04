At 6.2% CAGR, Food Processing & Handling Equipment Market Size Worth USD $208.8 billion by 2027: IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The rise in the commercial availability of homogenizer equipment for alcoholic beverages is driving the Food Processing Equipment segment.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Food Processing & Handling Equipment Market size is estimated to reach $208.8 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Food Processing & Handling Equipment refers to processing machines, systems used to cook, handle, prepare, package, and store food products. Food processing & handling equipment are primarily aimed towards palatability and perform auxiliary functions, such as preparation, handling, and packaging. These equipment are increasingly being employed to produce food product applications, such as bakery & confectionery products, dairy products, meat & poultry products, and alcoholic beverages.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Food-Processing-Handling-Equipment-Market-Research-510256

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Food Processing & Handling Equipment Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, North America Food Processing & Handling Equipment Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2020 and it is poised to dominate over the period 2021-2026 owing to the growing awareness among the food manufacturers about the importance of pasteurization.

2. The rise in the commercial availability of homogenizer equipment for alcoholic beverages is driving the Food Processing Equipment segment. However, the lack of awareness about the regulations of food safety is one of the major factors that are said to reduce the growth of the Food Processing & Handling Equipment Market.

3. Detailed analysis on the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Food Processing & Handling Equipment Market report.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=510256

Segmental Analysis:

Food Processing & Handling Equipment Market Segment Analysis-By Equipment Type : The Food Processing & Handling Equipment Market based on the Equipment Type can be further segmented into Food Processing Equipment, Foodservice Equipment, and Food Packaging Equipment.

Food Processing & Handling Equipment Market Segment Analysis-By Application : The Food Processing & Handling Equipment Market based on the Application can be further segmented into Bakery & Confectionery Products, Dairy Products, Meat & Poultry Products, Alcoholic Beverages, Non-alcoholic Beverages, Fish & Seafood Products, and Others.

Food Processing & Handling Equipment Market Segment Analysis-By Geography : North America held the largest share with 34.9% of the overall market in 2020. The growth in this segment is owing to the factors such as the growing awareness among the food manufacturers about the importance of pasteurization and an increase in demand for filters and pressing equipment for dairy products.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Food Processing & Handling Equipment Industry are -

1. GEA

2. Middleby Corporation

3. Buhler Ag

4. JBT Corporation

5. Alfa Laval

Click on the following link to buy the Food Processing & Handling Equipment Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=510256

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Related Reports:

A. Prepared Food Equipment Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Prepared-Food-Equipment-Market-Research-504452

B. Food Service Equipment Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Food-Service-Equipment-Market-Research-504564

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062