Global Peristaltic Pumps Market Is Expected to Generate $2.2 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

The advancements in technology have enhanced the energy efficiency of peristaltic pumps, thus reducing its operating cost and providing lucrative opportunities for the peristaltic pumps market growth. However, during the pandemic, peristaltic pumps could not be effectively installed. Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than two-fifths of the total peristaltic pumps market share.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global peristaltic pumps market garnered $1.2 billion in 2021, and is estimated to generate $2.2 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.



Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $1.2 billion Market Size in 2031 $2.2 billion CAGR 5.9% No. of Pages in Report 290 Segments covered Type, Application, End User Industry, and Region. Drivers The growth of food & beverages, chemical, and cosmetics industry Expansion of pharmaceutical industry Increase in geriatric population Opportunities Wide range of products and services Advancements in technology Restraints Requirement of frequent maintenance

Covid-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the growth of the global peristaltic pumps market, owing to implementation of global lockdown which resulted to temporary restrictions on manufacturing activities of many components in peristaltic pumps market.

Curfew practices globally affected the end use industries of peristaltic pumps, thereby hampering the demand to a great extent. This, in turn, hampered the growth of the overall market.

Supply chain was disrupted due to import & export restrictions. Manufacturers faced shortage of labor and unavailability of raw materials, due to which, peristaltic pumps could not be effectively installed during the lockdown period.

However, the severity of COVID-19 pandemic has significantly reduced, owing to the introduction of various vaccines. This has led to the full-fledged reopening of peristaltic pumps providers at their full-scale capacities.

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global peristaltic pumps market based on type, application, end user industry, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

Based on type, the tube pump segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global peristaltic pumps market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the hose pump segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on application, the dispensing segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the global peristaltic pumps market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the metering segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on end user industry, the manufacturing segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding more than two-thirds of the global peristaltic pumps market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the food and beverage segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global peristaltic pumps market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. On the other hand, the LAMEA region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including North America and Europe.

Leading Players:



Leading market players of the global peristaltic pumps market analyzed in the research include Boyser, Cole-Parmer Instrument Company LLC, FLOWTECH, Gilson Inc., Graco Inc., Heidolph Instruments, IDEX Corporation, Jieheng Peristaltic Pumps Co., Ltd., ProMinent Group, Pumpsquare Systems LLP, Randolph Austin, Ravel Hiteks Pvt. Ltd., TMVT Industries Pvt. Ltd, Valmet Corp, (Flowrox Oy), Verder Group, Wanner Engineering, Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Group.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global peristaltic pumps market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.



