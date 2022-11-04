LoCorr Funds Named Among Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the Twin Cities Metro-Area

Ranked #17 by the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LoCorr Funds, a leader in low-correlating alternative investments, today announced that it was ranked as the 17th fastest-growing private company in the Twin Cities metro area by the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal at its Fast 50 Awards reception on October 27, 2022.



The 2022 Fast 50 have combined 2021 revenue of more than $1.47 billion and employ around 9,800 people. Their average revenue growth rate from 2019 to 2021 was 132.63%.

“We are honored to be recognized by the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal in its Fast 50 Awards,” said Kevin Kinzie, CEO of LoCorr Funds and its parent company Octavus Group. “LoCorr Funds provide low-correlated investments to investors and their financial advisors. Our firm’s growth has benefitted from investors realizing the need for a long-term allocation to low-correlating strategies, which can provide diversification from stocks and bonds.”

To be eligible for the Fast 50 Awards, companies had to:

Be independently owned, privately held, for-profit businesses headquartered in the 24-county metro area;

Have year-over-year revenue growth from the three most recently completed fiscal years;

Have full-year revenue data from each of those years.



Financial statements from all participating companies were analyzed by accounting firm EisnerAmper, which then calculated their revenue growth from 2019 to 2021.

About LoCorr Funds

LoCorr Funds is a leading provider of low-correlating investment strategies, founded on the belief that non-traditional investment strategies with low correlation to stocks and bonds can reduce risk and help increase portfolio returns. LoCorr offers investment solutions that not only provide the potential for positive returns in rising or falling markets, but also help to achieve diversification in investment portfolios. LoCorr Funds is headquartered in Excelsior, MN. For more information, please visit www.LoCorrFunds.com or call 1.888.628.2887.

About Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal

The Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal is a multi-platform media company providing in-depth coverage of local business communities and breaking news reaching more than 491,000 readers each week. Through print, digital products such as its twice-a-day emailed news digests and face-to-face events, the Business Journal offers business leaders many avenues for making connections and gives them a competitive edge locally, regionally, and nationally. Visit us at mspbj.com to learn more.

