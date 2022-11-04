Submit Release
Armada Hoffler Announces Quarterly Dividend

/EIN News/ -- VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE: AHH) announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.19 per common share for the fourth quarter of 2022. The fourth quarter dividend will be paid in cash on January 5, 2023, to stockholders of record on December 28, 2022.

The Board of Directors also declared a cash dividend of $0.421875 per share on its 6.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock payable on January 13, 2023, to stockholders of record on January 3, 2023.

About Armada Hoffler
Armada Hoffler is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States. In addition to developing and building properties for its own account, the Company also provides development and general contracting construction services to third-party clients. Founded in 1979 by Daniel A. Hoffler, the Company has elected to be taxed as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes. For more information, visit ArmadaHoffler.com.

Contact:
Chelsea Forrest
Armada Hoffler
Director of Corp. Comms. and Investor Relations
Email: CForrest@ArmadaHoffler.com
Phone: (757) 366-4000




