Anthocyanin Market size is forecast to reach US$305 million by 2026 - IndustryARC

Anthocyanin Market size is forecast to reach US$305 million by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 4.9% during 2021-2026.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anthocyanin market size is forecast to reach US$305 million by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 4.9% during 2021-2026. Anthocyanin is formed by the catalysis of anthocyanidin synthase (ANS), also known as leucoanthocyanidin dioxygenase (LDOX), sinapic acid, flavonoid glucosyltransferase, and more. Anthocyanin, which can be found in a variety of foods such as blueberries, blackberries, raspberries, strawberries, cherries, purple grapes, beets, red cabbage, and red beans, is in high demand in the food and beverage industry due to its functional properties such as anti-allergic, anti-diabetic, anti-microbial, anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and more. Also, the other health benefits include reducing the risk of heart disease and respiratory disorders, fueling the market sales of the anthocyanin market. Furthermore, Anthocyanin is gaining steady popularity as an ingredient in pharmaceuticals and specialty drugs in the wake of its potential health benefits, which is thereby fueling the anthocyanin industry growth during the forecast period.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Anthocyanin market highlights the following areas -

1. North America dominates the Anthocyanin market, owing to the expanding food and beverage industry in the region. Increasing per capita income coupled with the increasing population is the major factor that is driving the food & beverage industry in the region.

2. Anthocyanins are water-soluble naturally occurring pigments that are therapeutically beneficial and that have gained considerable interest by researchers in the field of phytopharmaceuticals and pharmacology.

3. Anthocyanin powder is utilized as a coloring agent in various foods and beverages. Thus, the growing food and beverage coloring agents’ market is anticipated to augment anthocyanin demand over the forecast period.

4. Superior properties such as microcirculation improvement, anti-microbial, anti-inflammatory, and anti-allergic coupled with additional health benefits are presumed to augment market growth in this segment over the forecast period.

Segmental Analysis:

1. The cyanidin segment held a significant share in the anthocyanin market in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% during 2021-2026. Cyanidin is present in most red-colored berries, but also other fruits including apples, pears, peaches, and plums. Cyanidin has many health-promoting properties including anticarcinogenic activity, vasoprotective, anti-inflammatory, anti-obesity, and anti-diabetes effects.

2. The antioxidant agent segment held a significant share in the anthocyanin market in 2020 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% during 2021-2026, owing to the increasing healthy food and beverage applications. Anthocyanins act as antioxidants in several ways, including direct trapping of reactive oxygen species (ROS), inhibition of enzymes that produce superoxide anion, chelation of transition metals involved in radical formation processes, and prevention of peroxidation by reducing alkoxy and peroxy radicals.

3. The food and beverages segment held the largest share in the anthocyanin market in 2020 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during 2021-2026. Anthocyanins extracted from plants have been used as food additives in the food & beverage industry. E163, a food additive obtained from fruit anthocyanin such as grape skin, is one of the commercial additions. It's a purple food coloring that can be used to make purple jams, confections, and beverages.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Anthocyanin industry are:

1. GNT Group

2. Lake International Technologies

3. Synthite Industries

4. Hansen A/S.

5. Givaudan Active Beauty

