Anti-Infective Drugs Market worth $131 Billion by 2027 at a growth rate of 4.3% - IndustryARC

Increase In The Prevalence Of Influenza is Key Factor Driving The Anti-Infective Drugs Market Growth.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Anti-Infective Drugs Market Size is estimated to reach $131 billion by 2027. Furthermore, it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. An infection is the intrusion of disease-causing pathogens into an organism's bodily tissues, their multiplication, and the host tissues' reaction to the infectious organisms and the toxins they release. Patients with Acute Respiratory Infections or a common cold commonly use nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) to relieve pain and fever. NSAIDs’ side effects vary depending on the drug, but most commonly include an increased risk of gastrointestinal ulcers and bleeding heart stroke, and kidney disease. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Anti-Infective Drugs Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, North America held a dominant market share in the year 2021 on account of healthcare infrastructure which is well developed, skilled healthcare professionals, and consumers with high buying power. Asia-Pacific is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities to the manufacturers owing to the rising awareness about the effectiveness of Anti-infective drugs and increasing demand for better healthcare medications and facilities. The robust growth of the antivirals segment is predicted to augment the market growth during the forecast period of 2022-2027.

2. An increasing geriatric population with a high risk of being susceptible to infectious diseases is estimated to drive the market growth of anti-infective drugs. The huge financial burden of R&D activities and the presence of substitutes in the market continues to pose threat to market growth.

3. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats will be provided in the Anti-Infective Drugs Market Report.

Segmental Analysis:

Anti-Infective Drugs Market Segmentation Analysis- By Drug Type: The global demand for antiviral drugs has risen substantially as a result of the COVID-19 epidemic. For instance, the FDA has approved the antiviral medication remdesivir for the treatment of COVID-19 in adults and children above 12 years.

Anti-Infective Drugs Market Segmentation Analysis- By Distribution Channels: Hospital Pharmacies held a dominant market share in the year 2021 primarily owing to the increase in the number of people being hospitalized due to infectious diseases and rising demand for these drugs by medical professionals to treat the patients in a better way.

Anti-Infective Drugs Market Segmentation Analysis- By Geography: Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing, with a CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period of 2022-2027 on account of the increase in demand for better healthcare facilities, the rising awareness about the effectiveness of anti-infective drugs, and increased vulnerability to infectious diseases owing to the rising geriatric population.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Anti-Infective Drugs industry are -

1. Novartis AG

2. Merck & Co., Inc

3. Alcon Pharmaceuticals Ltd

4. Quest Diagnostics Inc.

5. AstraZeneca Plc

