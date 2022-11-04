High-Temperature Composite Materials Market size is forecast to reach US$7.4 billion by 2027 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

High-Temperature Composite Materials Market size is forecast to reach US$7.4 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 8.1% during 2022-2027.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- High-Temperature Composite Materials Market size is forecast to reach US$7.4 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 8.1% during 2022-2027. High-temperature composite materials are lightweight composites and can withstand up to 1000°C. Ceramic matrix composites, polymer matrix composites, metal carbides and nitrides are some of the major types of high-temperature composite materials used among end-users. The rapid growth in aerospace and defense activities across the globe along with increasing investments in the energy sector are some of the major factors driving the market growth during the forecast period. High-temperature materials are used in the manufacturing of different components such as engine parts, exhaust parts, heat shields and fire barriers among others. The growing demand for these components among end-use industries including aerospace, energy and oil & gas is supporting the market demand for the high-temperature composite materials industry. The COVID-19 outbreak led to major economic problems and challenges for the High-Temperature Composite Materials industry globally. Governments all across the globe announced strict measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus and only the production of essential commodities was allowed, which impacted the non-essential commodity industries, thereby impacting the production of the High-Temperature Composite Materials industry.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the High-Temperature Composite market highlights the following areas -

1. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at a high CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period. One of the key drivers driving the market is rapid growth in the energy and aerospace industry.

2. The growing investment in the aerospace and defense sector for manufacturing advanced jets and hypersonic vehicles is expanding the High-Temperature Composite Materials Market size during the forecast period.

3. The polymer matrix composites are expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period.

4. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats will be provided in the High-Temperature Composite Materials Market Report.

Segmental Analysis:

1. The ceramic matrix composites materials segment held a significant share of 30% in the High-Temperature Composite Materials industry in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period 2022-2027. High-temperature ceramics such as silicon nitrides are used in piston recess wall bearings, brake disks and cylinder sleeves in engines. The need for ceramic matrix composite materials is also increasing due to their rising applications in petrochemical and nuclear fission and fusion reactors.

2. The aerospace segment held a significant share of 14% in the High-Temperature Composite Materials industry in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period 2022-2027. High-temperature composite materials are attractive materials for aviation and aerospace applications because of their exceptional strength- and stiffness-to-density ratios and superior physical properties.

3. The North American region holds a prominent share in the High-Temperature Composite Materials industry in terms of revenue with a share of 36% in 2021 and is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period 2022-2027. The presence of developed nations such as the USA and Canada is driving the market growth in the region. The presence of key end-use manufacturing such as automotive, aerospace and oil & gas are driving the market growth during the forecast period.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the High-Temperature Composite Materials industry are:

1. BASF SE

2. Henkel AG & Co. KGAA

3. Kyocera Chemical Corporation

4. UBE Industries Ltd.

5. Hexion Inc.

