Lane Closure on Route 11 NB in Shamokin Dam Borough, Snyder County

Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that the Route 11 northbound lane is closed at the Route 11 / 15 split, near the former Ted's Landing, in Shamokin Dam, Monroe Township, Snyder County, due to a tractor trailer crash.



Motorists can still access Route 11 northbound, towards Northumberland Borough, by turning right at the traffic light. The lane closure is expected to last through mid-morning, while crews clean up the crash area.

Motorists should be alert, expect delays in travel and drive with caution.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

