Animal Feed Antioxidants Market Share Worth US$563 million by 2027 - New Research Report by IndustryARC

Asia-Pacific Animal Feed Antioxidants Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Animal Feed Antioxidants Market size is estimated to reach $563 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Antioxidants can be delineated as chemical compounds that have utter significance in finding and nullifying unstable molecules (=free radicals). Free radicals can coagulate in cells and inflict damage to lipids and DNA. Antioxidants are generally of two types: natural, man-made, and are widely used as animal feed additives to ensure overall animal health. For instance, ethoxyquin, carotenoids, BHT, and BHA are taken into account for this purpose. Besides antioxidants various other cattle supplements such as trace minerals, ground limestone, and fat-soluble vitamins are used as feed additives to improve milk production, and in enlarging reproduction proficiency by ensuring correct growth of the fetus in prenatal animals.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Animal Feed Antioxidants Market highlights the following areas -

2. Sky-rocketing meat and dairy consumption are said to be the preeminent driver driving the growth of the Animal Feed Antioxidants Market. Deteriorated demand and supply chain attributed to the COVID-19 is said to reduce the market growth.

3. Detailed analysis on the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Animal Feed Antioxidants Market report.

Segmental Analysis:

Animal Feed Antioxidants Market Segment Analysis-By Product Type : The Animal Feed Antioxidants Market based on the product type can be further segmented into Natural (=Botanical extracts, Vitamins, and others), Artificial (=Butylated Hydroxyanisole, Propyl gallate, and others).

Animal Feed Antioxidants Market Segment Analysis-By Livestock : The Animal Feed Antioxidants Market based on Conveyance Mode can be further segmented into Poultry, Dairy cattle, Aquaculture, Swine, and others. The poultry segment held the largest share in 2021.

Animal Feed Antioxidants Market Segment Analysis-By Geography : The Animal Feed Antioxidants Market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific held the largest share with 41% of the overall market in 2021. The growth in this segment is owing to the factors such as enlarging demand for dairy products, and meat due to the vicious size of the population residing in the Asian continent.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Animal Feed Antioxidants Industry are -

1. Cargill

2. DSM Nutritional Product

3. Adisseo

4. Novozymes

5. Beldem

