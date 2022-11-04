Coordinate Measuring Machine Market to Offer Growth Opportunity of $5.6 billion by 2026

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The Global Coordinate Measuring Machine market is expected to grow at a significant pace, reports IndustryARC.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Coordinate Measuring Machine Market size is forecast to reach US$5.6 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.9% during 2021-2026. The growth of Coordinate Measuring Machine Market is majorly attributed to the growing demand for metrological instruments in different industry verticals facilitating smart manufacturing by providing a robust entry point in automated measurement for achieving optimized automated inspection and quality control with high precision and accuracy. Increasing penetration of 3D Bridge Coordinate Measuring Machine in automotive, aerospace & defense, utility and electronics sector enabling probe movement along X,Y,Z axes, orthogonal to each other and equipped with sensors in a 3D Cartesian Coordinate system for capturing and analyzing 3D data to monitor and measure the positions with micrometer precision has significantly triggered the Coordinate Measuring Machine Market growth. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Coordinate Measuring Machine Market highlights the following areas -

• APAC is estimated to account for the largest market share of 37.5% during the forecast period 2021-2026 due to rapid industrialization and increasing adoption of international quality standards in various industry verticals.

• Increasing adoption of automated quality inspection in smart factories and rising demand for metrological instruments in power sector are augmenting the market.

• Reverse engineering segment is analyzed to be the fastest growing market with a CAGR 10.1% during the forecast period 2021-2026 owing to its wide range of applications in automotive, energy & medical sector.

• Consumer & Electronics is anticipated to dominate the market between 2021 and 2026 owing to massive demand for faster inspections for its small and medium parts with high accuracy.

• High cost and absence of skilled workforce are impeding the market growth.

Segmental Analysis:

• By Offering, Coordinate Measuring Machine is segmented under product and services. Products segment dominated the market in 2020 and is estimated to hold the major market share of 78.2% due to massive and quick adoption of CMM offering automated quality inspection to facilitate smart manufacturing.

• By end user, Coordinate Measuring Machine Market is segmented under Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Construction, Mining, Power, Utility, Oil & Gas, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare and others.

• By Geography, Coordinate Measuring Machine market is segmented under North America, Europe, APAC, South America and RoW. APAC dominated the market acquiring a share of 37.5% in 2020 and is estimated to hold the major market share during 2021-2026. APAC is also estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR 8.8% owing to heavy industrialization, transition towards automation and rising adoption of international quality standards in manufacturing units.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Coordinate Measuring Machine Industry are -

1. Hexagon AB

2. APEX Metrology Ltd.

3. International Metrology Systems

4. Applied Automation Tech.

5. Faro Technologies

