Wood Flooring Market 2022-2030: Consumers Are Diverting Toward Flooring Options That Are Long-Lasting And Easy To Care

The Global Wood Flooring Market is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR over the forecast period.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, November 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Wood Flooring Market is analysed by product types, applications, and key market players for market size, share, sales (consumption), gross margin and revenue. The market experts in the industry are the prime contributors to the accurate and reliable data present in this market report. The study gives a comprehensive review of the global Wood Flooring industry, including characterization, application, fabricating innovation, industry chain investigation and most recent market progression.

Some of the Leading Market Players Are Listed Below:

• Kahrs Group Ltd. (Sweden)

• Mohawk Flooring (U.S.)

• Armstrong Flooring Inc. (U.S.)

• Anderson Tuftex Hardwood (U.S.)

• Lauzon Flooring (Canada)

• Beaulieu International Group (Belgium)

• Somerset Hardwood Flooring (U.S.)

• Harris Flooring Group (U.S.)

• Shaw Industries Group Inc. (U.S.)

• Mannington Mills, Inc. (U.S.)

Global Wood Flooring Market Segmentation:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Moderate Solid Wood

• Soft Wood

• Light Color Wood

• Other

Application/End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Commercial

• Household

Market Overview:

Regional Analysis covers:

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o Italy

o U.K.

o Rest of EU

• Asia Pacific

o India

o China

o Japan

o South Korea

o Rest of APAC

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o U.A.E

o Rest of MEA

