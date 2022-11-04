At 3.1 % CAGR, Elemental Sulfur Market Size Worth USD 7.6 Billion by 2027: IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Expanding paper industry and Growing agriculture sector will drive the Elemental Sulfur Market’s growth

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Elemental Sulfur Market size is forecast to reach US$7.6 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 3.1% during 2022-2027. Elemental sulfur is a chemically inert and water-insoluble substance that finds its uses in a wide array of industrial applications. This material is used in agricultural operations, vulcanization of rubber, black gunpowder, and many other applications. Elemental sulfur is extensively utilized in the agriculture industry. It is used as an active ingredient in pesticide, insecticide, fertilizer products that are utilized on root crops, field crops, nuts, tree fruits, and for several other crop cultivation. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Elemental Sulfur Market highlights the following areas -

1. Gas-based elemental sulfur dominated the market in 2021. The preference for utilizing natural gas reservoirs for extracting sulfur is increasing, making gas-based the most common source of elemental sulfur.

2. The paper industry is projected to drive the market’s growth during the forecast period. For instance, as per the September 2021 report by Maine Forest Products Council (MFPC), the paper and pulp industry in China will be on a progressive track in the coming years.

3. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the highest demand for elemental sulfur during the forecast period owing to the expanding agriculture sector in the region. For instance, as per the data by InvestIndia, Agri commodities exports displayed an increase of 23.24% during March-June 2020 witnessing an export of US$ 341.91 against the export of US$ 277.45 during the same period in 2019.



Segmental Analysis:

1. Gas-based dominated the market in 2021. Elemental sulfur is obtained from across the world. The largest source of obtaining elemental sulfur is natural gas reservoirs where huge amount of sulfur byproducts is produced.

2. The Asia-Pacific region held the largest market share in the elemental sulfur market, up to 32%. This high demand for elemental sulfur is attributed to expanding agriculture sector in the region. Elemental sulfur is extensively used in the region’s agriculture sector.

3. The agriculture sector dominated the elemental sulfur market in 2021 and is growing at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period. Elemental sulfur is used massively in the agricultural sector for the production of several products such as pesticide, insecticide, fertilizer, and repellent which are later utilized on, field crops, nuts, root crops, tree fruits, etc.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Elemental Sulfur Industry are -

1. Nutrien

2. Montana Sulphur & Chemical Company

3. Northern Nutrients

4. Flint Hills Resources, LLC

5. Jordan Sulphur



