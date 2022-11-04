Enteral Feeding Formulas Market worth $5,351 Million In 2027 at a growth rate of 6.5% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Rising Prevalence Of Cancer Is Driving The Enteral Feeding Formulas Market Growth.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Enteral Feeding Formula Market is estimated at $5,351 million in 2021 growing at a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period 2022-2027. Enteral Feeding Formula is a liquid food that enters the human body through a tube in the nose, mouth, stomach, or small intestine and contains carbs, fat, protein, micronutrients, and moisture. Such agencies serve a high number of elderly people who have trouble swallowing, which is predicted to increase the rate of adoption of enteral feeding formulas, boosting market growth. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Enteral Feeding Formulas Market highlights the following areas -

1. The market for enteral feeding formulae is predicted to develop as the prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, stroke, multiple sclerosis, dementia, and diabetes rises.

2. The rise in preterm newborns, which may require enteral feeding to meet nutritional requirements in various settings, is also fueling market expansion.

3. Furthermore, an increase in the number of new products launched accelerates the market growth.

4. The COVID-19 outbreak is expected to have an impact on the enteral feeding formulas market, as good supportive care is still the cornerstone in managing critically ill patients with COVID-19 infection, and nutritional management of ICU admitted COVID-19 patients is an integral component of supportive measures.

Segmental Analysis:

Enteral Feeding Formula Market Segment Analysis – By Category: Global Enteral Feeding Formula Market. This is mainly owing to the growing geriatric population coupled with chronic illness. According to Cambridge University Press, approximately 23,000 adults will be receiving long-term home enteral tube feeding (HETF) in the UK by 2020, with the incidence of new patients in Europe estimated to be between 62 and 457 million inhabitants per year.

Enteral Feeding Formula Market Segment Analysis – By Form: Global Enteral Feeding Formula Market and is poised to grow with the fastest CAGR of 6.8 % in the forecast period 2022-2027. When possible, liquid formulations are preferred as they are easily absorbed and are less likely to cause tube occlusions.

Enteral Feeding Formula Market Segment Analysis – By Geography: According to the American Cancer Society, the United States was predicted to have 1,806,590 new cancer cases and 606,520 fatalities in 2020, or approximately 4,950 new cases and more than 1,600 deaths per day. However, Asia-Pacific is poised to grow with the fastest CAGR of 7.3% in the forecast period 2022-2027.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Enteral Feeding Formulas industry are -

1. Abbott Laboratories

2. Nestle SA

3. Danone SA

4. Fresenius Kabi AG

5. B. Braun Melsungen AG

