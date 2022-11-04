Paper Dyes Market to Reach US$1.33 Billion by 2027: IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The growing global packaging market is one of the key drivers for the Paper Dyes Market as it is increasing the demand for paper and cardboard packaging.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Paper Dyes Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% in 2022-2027 and is valued at USD $1.33 billion by 2027. Paper dyes encompass all the different types of natural and synthetic dyes used for the coloration of paper materials to obtain the coated paper, with some common examples being direct dyes that are carried out in alkaline conditions, acidic dyes, basic dyes, and sulphur dyes. The increasing demand for paper & paperboard products like printing & writing paper, tissue paper for household sanitation and hygiene, and packaging paper, among others, is one of the key factors driving the demand for the Paper Dyes Market. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Paper Dyes Market highlights the following areas -

1. The Asia-Pacific region dominates the Paper Dyes Market due to a heavy demand for the Packaging Industry within the region.

2. The most commonly used type of paper dye is direct dyes that can be applied directly to the substrate.



Segmental Analysis:

1. Direct Dyes held the largest share of 42% by type segment in the Paper Dyes Market in 2021. Direct dyes are a type of water-soluble dyes that are usually of the azo class and is used in alkaline or neutral solutions for dyeing cotton and paper directly.

2. Asia-Pacific region held the largest share of 44% by geography in the Paper Dyes Market in 2021. There is an increasing demand for packaging in the region which is further reinforced with a developing economy and higher standards in quality of lifestyle. As such the demand for pulp & paper, and by extension, the demand for paper dyes has seen an increase in the region as well.

3. Liquid Dyes held the largest share of 57% by form segment in the Paper Dyes Market in 2021. Liquid dyes are a form of dye that is dissolved in water and have a high concentration of dyestuff.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Paper Dyes Industry are -

1. BASF SE

2. Archroma

3. DyStar Group

4. Atul Ltd.

5. Synthesia LLC



