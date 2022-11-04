Molded Plastics Market worth $427.4 Billion by 2027 at a growth rate of 5.2% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

the rise in the production of laminated films, automotive parts, bumpers, bags & pouches and others will increase the demand for the Molded Plastics Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Molded Plastics Market size is forecast to reach US$427.4 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during 2022-2027. Molded plastics is a method of melting plastics pellets as polyethylene terephthalate, polyvinyl chloride, polyethylene, polystyrene and others that are widely used in various end-use industries such as automotive, building construction, food & beverages sectors for various applications like packaging, films, wires & cables and many more owing to the high strength, low maintenance & lightweight property. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Molded Plastics Market highlights the following areas -

1. The Asia-Pacific is expected to register a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period (2022-2027). The increasing demand for molded plastics in various sectors such as packaging, automotive and building construction among Asian countries such as China, India, Japan and South Korea is driving the molded plastics market.

2. The emergence of bioplastic at a low cost will drive the molded plastic market during the forecast period.

3. The increase in the demand for sustainable plastic products based on polyvinyl chloride, polyethylene and polystyrene in various end-use industries such as building construction and food & beverages owing to its high strength and lightweight feature is driving the demand for the molded plastic market.



Segmental Analysis:

1. The polypropylene Molded Plastics segments accounted for around 19% of the Molded Plastics Market share in 2021 and are estimated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Polypropylene is widely used owing to its high rigidness and environmental stress cracking resistance (ESCR).

2. Asia Pacific region held the largest portion of the Molded Plastics Market share in 2021 up to 51%, owing to the growing industrial, consumer goods, automotive, residential, commercial and large infrastructure projects, in developing countries like China, India, Indonesia and others. The major factor responsible for the growth of molded plastics is their availability at a low cost with high flexibility properties

3. The packaging segment accounted for approximately 39% of the Molded Plastics Market share in 2021 and is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Molded Plastics Industry are -

1. ExxonMobil Corporation

2. LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

3. Atlantis Plastics Inc.

4. BASF SE

5. China Plastic Extrusion Ltd.



