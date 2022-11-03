The Order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan On marking the 100th anniversary of the birth of Academician Zarifa Aliyeva

April 2023 will mark the 100th anniversary of the birth of Zarifa Aziz gizi Aliyeva, an outstanding Azerbaijani scientist, Honored Scientist, Doctor of Medical Sciences, Professor, Full Member of the Azerbaijan Academy of Sciences, will be celebrated.

Academician Zarifa Aliyeva led a meaningful life as a true intellectual with a rich spirituality and made significant contributions to the development of the medical field in our country with her comprehensive scientific activity. The authoritative works resulting from the scientist's long-term successful research on the topical issues of ophthalmology have always been duly appreciated and recognized. New and effective treatment methods and complex preventive measures proposed in these studies have been successfully and widely applied in a short period of time. The first research center of the school of ophthalmology in Azerbaijan, a specialized scientific research laboratory was established precisely on the initiative of academician Zarifa Aliyeva. Zarifa Aliyeva, who always focused on medical ethics throughout her scientific and pedagogical activities, worked hard to train highly qualified personnel in the country and contributed to the emergence of a large generation of young scientists and ophthalmologists.

Guided by Item 32 of Article 109 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan in order to ensure the celebration of the 100th anniversary of the birth of Zarifa Aliyeva, an outstanding ophthalmologist and scientist who made significant contributions to the development of medical science in our country, I hereby order:

1. The Ministry of Health of the Republic of Azerbaijan together with the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences shall prepare and implement a plan of events to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the birth of Academician Zarifa Aliyeva.

2. The Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan shall resolve issues arising from this Order.

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 3 November 2022