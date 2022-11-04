Việt Nam hopes for further support from ILO: ambassador

VIETNAM, November 4 - HÀ NỘI – Ambassador Lê Thị Tuyết Mai, head of the Permanent Mission of Việt Nam to the United Nations (UN), WTO and other international organisations in Geneva, has told Director-General of the International Labour Organisation (ILO), Gilbert F. Houngbo that Việt Nam hopes for the organisation’s strengthened cooperation and practical support, during their meeting in Geneva.

Congratulating Houngbo for becoming the 11th Director-General of the ILO, Ambassador Mai briefed the ILO leader on Việt Nam’s efforts to join ILO conventions and implement projects and programmes on labour management and decent work.

She spoke highly of the ILO's coordination and support in carrying out the country cooperation on decent work as well as ILO technical assistance through projects, programmes and activities to strengthen institutions and enhance the capacity in labour and employment management.

Highlighting that promoting the right to decent work, one of the fundamental rights of humans, is one of the priorities of Việt Nam as a member of the UN Human Rights Council in the 2023-2025 tenure, the Vietnamese diplomat said Việt Nam hoped to receive ILO collaboration in implementing this priority.

For his part, Houngbo said he was impressed with the socio-economic achievements that Việt Nam had gained, and congratulated Việt Nam on being elected as a member of the UN Human Rights Council in the 2023-2025 tenure.

He lauded Việt Nam’s progress in perfecting labour laws, joining ILO conventions and complying with international labour standards.

He affirmed his support and willingness to assist Việt Nam in areas of Việt Nam’s interest such as strengthening law enforcement mechanisms, promoting decent work, building and renovating the social security system, improving the quality of human resources, and formalising the informal economic sector.

Gilbert F. Houngbo, former Prime Minister of Togo, was elected as the ILO’s 11th Director-General by the organisation’s Governing Body in March 2022, for a five-year term. He took office in October 2022.- VNS