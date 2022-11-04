Submit Release
UBOT LUMAS Announces Launch of its Jetpack Backpack Kickstarter Campaign

The company focuses on developing innovative children's products

SEATTLE, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UBOT LUMAS, which is dedicated to designing and producing the most innovative and safe products for children of all ages, is excited to announce the launch of its Kickstarter campaign for its new jetpack backpack. The company was founded with the mission to bring kids achievable future intergalactic dreams to life, and they are doing that with jetpack backpacks that let kids travel in space.

The jetpack is the perfect backpack for any child to feel like an intergalactic hero. The Type-C connector ensures that devices are always charged, while the three-hour charging time means users will never be stranded with a dead battery again. This backpack is suitable for children over the age of 3 and comes with zippers, rocket flames, light effects, vibration and sound effects.

The backpack's ergonomic design helps it fit the body snugly. The ABS material backpack case material and polyester backpack material provide durability and stability, while the ABS injection port ensures galactic items are protected from the elements. The backpack is made from durable materials that can withstand daily use. Furthermore, the anti-slip materials on the inside of the backpack keep stuff in place. The backpack is light and easy to carry, with adjustable padded straps for comfort. A fun alternative to children's backpacks and rucksacks.

With this Kickstarter, UBOT LUMAS is looking to raise funds to design more innovative products for kids and grow with their needs. All products from UBOT LUMAS are sustainable and share the most advanced technologies with kids. Backers can get rewards like early bird discounts on products, exclusive behind-the-scenes content, and even a chance to test prototypes before they're released.

The Kickstarter campaign for UBOT LUMAS' Jetpack was launched on October 28th. Visit the link below for more information: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/espectro-nivelight/jet-pack-0

For further inquiries, visit our website: https://ubotlumas.com/

CONTACT: Xiaohui Chen, +86-18824668454

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ubot-lumas-announces-launch-of-its-jetpack-backpack-kickstarter-campaign-301668692.html

SOURCE UBOT LUMAS

