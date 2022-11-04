The Manscaping Trend Keeps Body Hairs Mowed and Trimmer Sales Growing -- Sales of men's body groomers are up 74% over the last two years

Manscaping, which is trimming or shaving body hair on the chest, neck, ear, nose, groin, and other areas, isn't new and dates back to the ancient Romans, but it's now back in vogue, reports The NPD Group.

CHICAGO, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Manscaping, which is trimming or shaving body hair on the chest, neck, ear, nose, groin, and other areas, isn't new and dates back to the ancient Romans, but it's now back in vogue. In addition to social media validating all types of men's grooming, there are products made explicitly for manscaping, like body groomers. The 74% sales growth of body groomers over the last two years is evidence of these products' popularity, reports The NPD Group*. Other trimmers, like ear, nose, and pen trimmers, have also grown retail sales by double-digits from the 12 months ending September 2020 through September 2022.

Sales of men's body groomers and trimmers reached new heights during the early stages of the pandemic when men emerged from pandemic lockdowns with months of body and facial hair growth to remove. For example, in the 12 months ending September 2021, body groomer sales increased by 62% compared to a still sizeable 7% growth in the year ending September 2022, according to NPD's ongoing tracking of personal care product sales.

There have always been shavers and razors available to trim and cut hair on the head and face, but the appeal of body groomers is that these products are specifically designed to trim around delicate, thin skin. Most beard trimmers come with detailing attachments that help shape facial hair. On the other hand, body groomers come with attachments that glide more cleanly over body hair, with various guard lengths.

Although Gen Zs, ages 18 through 24, have been credited with popularizing the manscaping trend, buyers of body groomers and men's trimmer represent all age groups. Both men and women purchase body groomers and men's trimmers, with a slight skew towards male buyers. The area of the country with the highest sales of men's trimmers, up 44% in the 12 months ending September 2022 compared to a year ago, is Raleigh-Durham (Fayetteville), NC/VA.

"Fueling the manscaping trend are innovative manufacturers who recognize the need for specialty trimmers designed for different body and face areas," says Joe Derochowski, NPD home industry advisor. "The need was always there, and these manufacturers addressed it and brought it to the forefront, and consumers are responding."

-30-

About The NPD Group

NPD is a global market information company offering data, industry expertise, and prescriptive analytics to help our clients understand today's retail landscape and prepare for the future. Over 2,000 companies worldwide rely on us to help them measure, predict, and improve performance across all channels, including brick-and-mortar, e-commerce, and B2B. We have services in 21 countries worldwide, with operations spanning the Americas, Europe, and APAC. Practice areas include apparel, appliances, automotive, beauty, books, B2B technology, consumer technology, e-commerce, fashion accessories, food consumption, foodservice, footwear, home, home improvement, juvenile products, media entertainment, mobile, office supplies, retail, sports, toys, and video games. For more information, visit npd.com. Follow us on Twitter: @npdgroup.

*The NPD Group recently merged with Information Resources, Inc. (IRI®) to create a leading global technology, analytics, and data provider.

Media Contact

Kim McLynn, The NPD Group, 8476921781, kim.mclynn@npd.com

SOURCE The NPD Group